LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - After weeks of speculation, chemicals group Covestro is open to a takeover by oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil (Adnoc). The Covestro Board of Management decided to enter into open-ended talks in view of the interest expressed by Adnoc, the DAX-listed group announced on Friday evening. This means that the two companies can now discuss details of a possible acquisition. Most recently, there was talk in the media that the Arabs had informally held out the prospect of 60 euros per share, equivalent to a value of 11.6 billion euros.

There has been speculation about Adnoc's interest since mid-June, when the shares were still priced at around 40 euros. However, Covestro CEO Markus Steilemann's management has since avoided any concrete comment on the subject, repeatedly saying that such speculation would not be commented on. In fact, according to reports, the two sides have never spoken directly to each other, but have only communicated informally via investment banks and lawyers.

Covestro shares last cost 52.78 euros on the Tradegate trading platform. They thus extended their gains of just under eight percent to 51.50 euros from the main Xetra trading session. The news agency Bloomberg had already reported in the afternoon that Covestro was likely to show itself officially open to talks this week. The share price had subsequently soared./mis/nas