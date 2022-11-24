Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:37 2022-11-24 am EST
37.66 EUR   +2.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Covestro : launches production for Vulkollan® raw materials in Thailand

11/24/2022 | 04:04am EST
Covestro recently started up the production of Naphthylen-Diisocyanate (NDI) for the Vulkollan® raw material at a newly built plant in its Map Ta Phut site in Thailand. The groundbreaking of the plant happened almost exactly two years ago, in late 2020. The investment was in the high mid double-digit million Euro range and is part of several investments of the company into cast polyurethane raw materials, for example at its Spanish site near Barcelona or at its site in Caojing near Shanghai in China.

"We believe in the growth of the cast elastomers market and want to meet the increasing demand. With this new production plant, we achieve a significant improvement of our global infrastructure and strengthen our presence for high-performance elastomers in the Asia-Pacific region," says Sucheta Govil, Chief Commercial Officer at Covestro. "This investment also allows us to better serve our customers, improve our customer service and it supports the growth of applications and industries with high-end performance requirements."

"The start up of our Map Ta Phut plant is the latest step of several investments in our Elastomers business to support the Vulkollan® brand," explains Thomas Braig, Head of the Business Entity Elastomers. "We firmly believe in the strong potential of this historic and well-known brand and are prepared, with this investment, for its future growth and the development of its customers."

"Our Map Ta Phut site in Thailand has been well prepared to grow and is now proud and ready to contribute to the Elastomers business while supporting Covestro's overall strategy to strengthen its Solutions & Specialties segment," added Dr. Timo Slawinski, Site Manager Map Ta Phut.

Covestro AG published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 032 M 18 692 M 18 692 M
Net income 2022 481 M 499 M 499 M
Net Debt 2022 2 539 M 2 632 M 2 632 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 7 112 M 7 372 M 7 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 18 064
Free-Float 97,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 36,82 €
Average target price 41,11 €
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG-32.07%7 372
LG CHEM, LTD.13.98%38 535
DOW INC.-9.12%36 279
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-14.52%18 176
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-47.94%16 214
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-10.27%13 620