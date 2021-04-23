Covestro expands films production in Germany

New coextrusion lines in operation at the Dormagen site

Covestro has started up additional production lines for high-quality specialty films at its Dormagen site in Germany. The new coextrusion lines are designed to meet a rising demand worldwide. The project is part of a global program to expand film capacity with a total investment of more than 100 million euros and was completed as planned despite restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Around 30 new jobs will be created to operate the new lines.

'With this expansion in capacity, we are strengthening our Dormagen site as a production and competence center for specialty films,' says Dr. Klaus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer at Covestro. 'At the same time, we are investing in future-oriented technologies and applications.'

The new lines will mainly produce multilayer flat films. These products, for example, play an important role in identity documents in order to embed security features and ensure the best possible protection against counterfeiting. They are also used in medical technology and car interiors.