Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/03 05:23:11 am EDT
38.34 EUR   -7.43%
05:13aUpbeat earnings, banks lift European shares
RE
04:38aCovestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2, higher energy costs
RE
04:25aCOVESTRO : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2, higher energy costs

05/03/2022 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German chemicals maker Covestro is pictured outside its headquarters in Leverkusen

(Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro expects COVID-19 lockdowns in China to significantly affect business in the second quarter, its finance chief said on Tuesday, while its 2022 energy costs could also exceed earlier estimates.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer told Reuters the lockdown in Shanghai, which led the company to cut its full-year earnings outlook on Monday, would have bigger and longer effects on the group than originally thought.

Toepfer said Covestro's energy costs could more than double this year to between 1.7 billion and 2.0 billion euros ($1.8-$2.1 billion), against its previous 1.5 billion euro estimate. The group's energy costs already increased by 67% in 2021.

"The logistics problems and the problems of the other suppliers have worsened so much that ultimately sales drop quite sharply," Toepfer added on the second-quarter performance.

Soaring energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have dealt a painful blow to the chemicals industry, which is among the more energy-intense sectors, while lockdowns in China have thrown global supply chains into disarray.

In 2021, China accounted for around 22% of Covestro's sales.

Covestro shares fell 6.3% to 38.75 euros at 0815 GMT, their lowest level since August 2020.

($1 = 0.9527 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk, additional reporting by Linda Pasquini; editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COVESTRO AG
05:13aUpbeat earnings, banks lift European shares
RE
04:38aCovestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2, higher energy costs
RE
04:25aCOVESTRO : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:14aCOVESTRO : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
03:13aCOVESTRO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:55aCOVESTRO : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/02German Polymer Group Covestro Trims FY22 Guidance Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in China
MT
05/02Covestro cuts outlook on Shanghai lockdown, higher energy costs
RE
05/02Covestro cuts outlook on Shanghai lockdown, higher energy costs
RE
05/02COVESTRO AG : Reduced earnings outlook for 2022
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 318 M 18 195 M 18 195 M
Net income 2022 1 223 M 1 285 M 1 285 M
Net Debt 2022 1 742 M 1 831 M 1 831 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,26x
Yield 2022 7,42%
Capitalization 7 934 M 8 336 M 8 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 17 133
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 41,41 €
Average target price 60,75 €
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG-23.60%8 336
DOW INC.18.23%48 827
LG CHEM, LTD.-14.47%30 648
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-18.95%27 358
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.44%22 731
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.11%15 818