Covestro shows strong earnings growth

Covestro recorded a strong third quarter of 2021, which saw a continuation of the high earnings momentum from the first half of the year. Since demand remained strong, high selling prices meant that sales increased by 55.9 percent to around EUR 4.3 billion (previous year: around EUR 2.8 billion). The core volumes sold rose slightly by 0.8 percent compared to last year's third quarter, mainly as a result of additional volumes from the Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) business acquired from DSM on April 1, 2021. Temporarily limited product availability, caused by unplanned production outages, curbed growth potential despite continuing solid demand.

EBITDA was up 89.0 percent to EUR 862 million (previous year: EUR 456 million) on the back of a strong upward trend in margins. The high margins are attributable to significantly higher selling prices due to an advantageous competitive situation, which enabled Covestro to more than offset the rise in raw material prices. Consequently, net income more than doubled in the third quarter, rising to EUR 472 million (previous year: EUR 179 million). Free operating cash flow (FOCF) also increased by 5.5 percent to EUR 381 million (previous year: EUR 361 million).

"We were able to carry the entire momentum from the first half of the year over to the third quarter and benefited from the continuing high pricing level. Constantly robust demand for our products shows that we offer the right solutions for our customers," said Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro. "With our portfolio, we're ideally positioned to meet the increasing demand for sustainable solutions and can serve this need even more precisely with our new Group structure."