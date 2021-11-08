Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Covestro shows strong earnings growth

11/08/2021 | 01:08am EST
Covestro recorded a strong third quarter of 2021, which saw a continuation of the high earnings momentum from the first half of the year. Since demand remained strong, high selling prices meant that sales increased by 55.9 percent to around EUR 4.3 billion (previous year: around EUR 2.8 billion). The core volumes sold rose slightly by 0.8 percent compared to last year's third quarter, mainly as a result of additional volumes from the Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) business acquired from DSM on April 1, 2021. Temporarily limited product availability, caused by unplanned production outages, curbed growth potential despite continuing solid demand.

EBITDA was up 89.0 percent to EUR 862 million (previous year: EUR 456 million) on the back of a strong upward trend in margins. The high margins are attributable to significantly higher selling prices due to an advantageous competitive situation, which enabled Covestro to more than offset the rise in raw material prices. Consequently, net income more than doubled in the third quarter, rising to EUR 472 million (previous year: EUR 179 million). Free operating cash flow (FOCF) also increased by 5.5 percent to EUR 381 million (previous year: EUR 361 million).

"We were able to carry the entire momentum from the first half of the year over to the third quarter and benefited from the continuing high pricing level. Constantly robust demand for our products shows that we offer the right solutions for our customers," said Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro. "With our portfolio, we're ideally positioned to meet the increasing demand for sustainable solutions and can serve this need even more precisely with our new Group structure."

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 489 M 16 751 M 16 751 M
Net income 2021 1 529 M 1 768 M 1 768 M
Net Debt 2021 1 007 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,86x
Yield 2021 5,55%
Capitalization 10 527 M 12 165 M 12 171 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 18 039
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG7.96%12 165
LG CHEM, LTD.-4.61%48 981
DOW INC.5.06%43 127
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION11.00%24 421
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.75.56%18 571
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-4.96%16 882