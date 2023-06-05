Covestro : signs first major renewable energy agreement for its US operations

Covestro, a leading manufacturer of high-quality polymer materials and their components, has signed a 90 megawatt (MW) virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) with Ørsted, a clean energy leader in the U.S. market, headquartered in Denmark.

With various agreements in place, Covestro fosters the growth of renewable energy projects around the world. This newest 15-year agreement secures a portion of power from the Mockingbird Solar Center in Lamar County, Texas, marking Covestro's first renewable energy agreement in the U.S. The vPPA is estimated to offset 70,000 tons of CO 2 emissions annually and will reduce the scope 2 emissions from Covestro's third largest production site, located in Baytown, Texas.

"This important new announcement builds upon Covestro's existing agreement with Ørsted and clearly signals our commitment to the use of renewable energy," said Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro. "The inclusion of renewable energy to help power our facilities is a critical component to reducing our scope 2 emissions and becoming operationally climate neutral by 2035."

Covestro set itself ambitious climate neutrality goals in 2022. One major lever to reach these goals is energy from renewable sources, such as wind and solar power.

"The vPPA with Ørsted comes on the heels of our recent announcement of ISCC PLUS certification for our production site in Baytown, Texas," explains Haakan Jonsson, chairman and president of Covestro LLC. "These two initiatives represent our focus on sustainability and the strategic path we have set to minimize our carbon footprint across Covestro's operations in the United States. Cumulatively, projects like this help us realize our path to becoming fully circular."