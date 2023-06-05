Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:16:09 2023-06-05 am EDT
38.47 EUR   -0.53%
09:07aCovestro : signs first major renewable energy agreement for its US operations
PU
06/03UN plastics conference in Paris: draft agreement being drawn up
DP
06/02German Shares Join Global Rally to Close Friday in the Green
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covestro : signs first major renewable energy agreement for its US operations

06/05/2023 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Covestro, a leading manufacturer of high-quality polymer materials and their components, has signed a 90 megawatt (MW) virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) with Ørsted, a clean energy leader in the U.S. market, headquartered in Denmark.

With various agreements in place, Covestro fosters the growth of renewable energy projects around the world. This newest 15-year agreement secures a portion of power from the Mockingbird Solar Center in Lamar County, Texas, marking Covestro's first renewable energy agreement in the U.S. The vPPA is estimated to offset 70,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually and will reduce the scope 2 emissions from Covestro's third largest production site, located in Baytown, Texas.

"This important new announcement builds upon Covestro's existing agreement with Ørsted and clearly signals our commitment to the use of renewable energy," said Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro. "The inclusion of renewable energy to help power our facilities is a critical component to reducing our scope 2 emissions and becoming operationally climate neutral by 2035."

Covestro set itself ambitious climate neutrality goals in 2022. One major lever to reach these goals is energy from renewable sources, such as wind and solar power.

"The vPPA with Ørsted comes on the heels of our recent announcement of ISCC PLUS certification for our production site in Baytown, Texas," explains Haakan Jonsson, chairman and president of Covestro LLC. "These two initiatives represent our focus on sustainability and the strategic path we have set to minimize our carbon footprint across Covestro's operations in the United States. Cumulatively, projects like this help us realize our path to becoming fully circular."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 13:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COVESTRO AG
09:07aCovestro : signs first major renewable energy agreement for its US operations
PU
06/03UN plastics conference in Paris: draft agreement being d..
DP
06/02German Shares Join Global Rally to Close Friday in the Green
MT
05/30Cms : Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/30Covestro : 2023 ESG Investorenpräsentation Mai 2023
PU
05/30Covestro Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
05/26Covestro Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
05/26BASF puts new ship into service for low water on the Rhine
DP
05/25Covestro : Innovative recycling to combat plastic waste
PU
05/23Covestro : Partially bio-based resin enables recyclable food packaging
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 205 M 17 384 M 17 384 M
Net income 2023 172 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2023 2 588 M 2 776 M 2 776 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,9x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 7 345 M 7 880 M 7 880 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 17 825
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 38,67 €
Average target price 46,18 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG5.80%7 880
LG CHEM, LTD.20.17%41 283
DOW INC.2.42%36 505
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.95%19 441
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.55%13 097
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-28.46%11 815
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer