Covestro : teams up with EV brand HiPhi to create next-generation solutions for mobility

Material solutions are key for automakers pursuing smarter and more environmentally-friendly mobility. In support of these trends, Covestro is deepening its partnership with Chinese premium electric vehicle brand HiPhi under a new agreement that will see the two sides jointly create solutions for future models.

Human Horizons, the Shanghai-based parent company of HiPhi, is an innovative technology enterprise targeting the global market. As a long-term partner of Human Horizons, Covestro has since 2018 been engaged in HiPhi's R&D process in the model design stage - a breakthrough from tradtional way of collaboration along this value chain. Covestro's material solutions have been applied to HiPhi's flagship models, such as the polycarbonate solutions that enable a "smart" B-pillar equipped with complex functions in the all-electric SUV HiPhi X. Advanced features such as facial recognition and display are embedded in the HiPhi X's exterior B-pillar. These posts, connecting the vehicle's roof to its body at the rear of the front door, are made possible by polycarbonates from Covestro, which enable a high-gloss appearance, dimensional stability and high-impact structure, and infrared transparency.

Covestro and HiPhi are now deepening their partnership to create next-generation solutions. HiPhi will employ an array of Covestro products, including CO 2 -reduced polycarbonates, bio-based clearcoat hardeners, and mass-balanced, bio-attributed adhesive solutions, following an agreement signed today at Covestro's booth at the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"We're delighted to join HiPhi, a partner bringing forth more innovations. Together we will create more sustainable and circular solutions for the automotive industry, which is making intensive efforts in its decarbonization journey while going smart," said Lily Wang, President of Business Entity Engineering Plastics at Covestro. "We at Covestro hope to collaborate with more like-minded companies, like HiPhi, to join us on this journey to the circular economy. Together, we can accelerate the decarbonization trend and smart technology development at the same time."

For example, Covestro polycarbonate solutions have already contributed to a sustainable world by enabling lightweight cars. Today, Covestro also offers CO 2 ​​​​​​​-reduced polycarbonates, such as those with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and grades of mass-balanced, renewable attributed products.

Ding Lei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Human Horizons, said, "Human Horizons is committed to redifining future mobility. Covestro's high-quality polymer materials and products are key boosters to achieving a sustainable future in the automotive industry. We hope to promote this innovative collaboration with Covestro as a benchmark to encourage the whole industry to introduce innovative technologies more efficiently. In the future, Human Horizons will work with Covestro to develop innovative technologies to provide consumers with luxury high-tech mobility experience."

On display at Covestro's booth at the CIIE is the HiPhi Z, the latest smart sports sedan that features Covestro materials, including polycarbonate grades for the touchpad switch on its steering wheel - enabling a futuristic interactive design - as well as super lightweight carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites that are also recyclable in decoration trims, and high performance waterborne polyurethane adhesives for auto interiors.

"Under the surface of futuristic design, Covestro's low carbon material solution plays an indispensable role. We are dedicated to bringing more sustainability and higher performance into the vehicle, and deliver products of choice with automotive manufacturers," said Zhong Xiaobin, Senior Vice President of the Coatings and Adhesives segment of Covestro in the Asia Pacific region. "We will continue to enhance the local development and production of sustainable automotive coatings and adhesives solutions to meet diverse client needs and tap the growing trend of sustainability."