  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:02:56 2023-04-13 pm EDT
36.77 EUR   +0.41%
01:34pCovestro with weak start to the year - operating profit above expectation
DP
01:11pCovestro with decline in sales and earnings - operating result above expectations
DP
12:48pCovestro Ag : Preliminary results for the first quarter 2023
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covestro with decline in sales and earnings - operating result above expectations

04/13/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Plastics group Covestro suffered significant business losses at the start of the year in a difficult industry environment. With sales down by a fifth to 3.74 billion euros, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization slumped by almost two-thirds year-on-year to 286 million euros in the first quarter, the DAX-listed group announced on Thursday after the stock market closed, based on preliminary results.

At the beginning of March, Group CEO Markus Steilemann had forecast an operating profit of 100 to 150 million euros; at the end of March, however, the company had already said that things were looking somewhat better in principle. Analysts had attributed this primarily to the company's cost-cutting program. While sales fell short of the expert's expectations, operating profit was significantly higher. The shares rose by two percent in the early evening on the Tradegate trading platform compared with the Xetra close.

The bottom line was a loss of 30 million euros, compared with a surplus of 416 million euros a year ago. The entire industry has suffered from very weak demand, especially since last fall. Due to supply bottlenecks, many customers had previously stocked up heavily. In this situation, consumer sentiment also collapsed, and people became more cautious about purchases in view of high inflation and uncertain economic prospects. This caused demand from chemical companies to slump./mis/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COVESTRO AG -2.08% 35.86 Delayed Quote.0.19%
DAX 0.16% 15729.46 Delayed Quote.12.78%
Financials
Sales 2023 16 139 M 17 719 M 17 719 M
Net income 2023 126 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2023 2 605 M 2 860 M 2 860 M
P/E ratio 2023 51,0x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 6 956 M 7 688 M 7 637 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 17 233
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 36,62 €
Average target price 43,97 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG0.19%7 637
LG CHEM, LTD.29.17%43 544
DOW INC.12.90%40 277
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION6.68%19 312
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-11.97%14 974
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.57%13 433
