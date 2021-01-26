DGAP-DD : Covestro AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
26.01.2021 / 10:04
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Sucheta
Last name(s): Govil
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Covestro AG
b) LEI
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
55.50 EUR 9876.54 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.50 EUR 9876.54 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-21; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
