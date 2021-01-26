DGAP-DD : Covestro AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26.01.2021 / 10:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Sucheta Last name(s): Govil 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Covestro AG b) LEI 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006062144 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 55.50 EUR 9876.54 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 55.50 EUR 9876.54 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-21; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

