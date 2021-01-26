Log in
COVESTRO AG    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/26 04:42:03 am
56.24 EUR   +1.59%
04:06aCOVESTRO : is taking action to support equality of women
PU
04:06aDGAP-DD : Covestro AG english
DJ
01/25COVESTRO : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
DGAP-DD : Covestro AG english

01/26/2021 | 04:06am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
26.01.2021 / 10:04 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Sucheta 
 
 Last name(s):  Govil 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Covestro AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006062144 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 55.50 EUR      9876.54 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 55.50 EUR     9876.54 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-01-21; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Covestro AG 
              Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60 
              51373 Leverkusen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.covestro.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64346 26.01.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2021 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 10 709 M 12 969 M 12 969 M
Net income 2020 396 M 480 M 480 M
Net Debt 2020 577 M 699 M 699 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 10 688 M 12 962 M 12 944 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 16 626
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 58,36 €
Last Close Price 55,36 €
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG9.67%12 962
LG CHEM, LTD.20.15%65 729
DOW INC.3.12%42 450
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-4.15%20 998
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.07%17 143
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.27.44%12 924
