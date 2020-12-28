Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/28 04:06:21 am
50.49 EUR   +0.26%
DGAP-PVR : Covestro AG: Release according to -6-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : Covestro AG: Release according to -5-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : Covestro AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/28/2020 | 03:32am EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG 
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2020-12-28 / 09:31 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Covestro AG            | 
+------------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60| 
+------------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |51373                  | 
+------------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|City:                         |Leverkusen             | 
|                              |Germany                | 
+------------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11   | 
+------------------------------+-----------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on    | 
| |subsidiary level                                            | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.                                 | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,     | 
|United States of America (USA)                                | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|18 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|             |% of voting|      % of|  Total of|  Total number| 
|             |     rights|    voting| both in %|     of voting| 
|             |attached to|    rights|   (7.a. +|        rights| 
|             |     shares|   through|     7.b.)|   pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|instrument|          |  Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|         s|          |              | 
|             |           | (total of|          |              | 
|             |           |   7.b.1 +|          |              | 
|             |           |    7.b.2)|          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|New          |     5.16 %|    0.08 %|    5.23 %|     193200000| 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|Previous     |     5.05 %|    0.07 %|    5.12 %|             /| 
|notification |           |          |          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0006062144|          0|     9959796|        0 %|      5.16 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        9959796         |         5.16 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Lent     |N/A            |N/A         |      12564|     0.01 %| 
|Securitie|               |            |           |           | 
|s (right |               |            |           |           | 
|to       |               |            |           |           | 
|recall)  |               |            |           |           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |      12564|     0.01 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Type of   |Expiration  |Exercise  |Cash or  |  Voting|  Voting| 
|instrument|or maturity |or        |physical |  rights|  rights| 
|          |date        |conversion|settlemen|absolute|    in %| 
|          |            |period    |t        |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Contract  |N/A         |N/A       |Cash     |  141187|  0.07 %| 
|for       |            |          |         |        |        | 
|Difference|            |          |         |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|          |            |          |*Total*  |  141187|  0.07 %| 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Name                |% of voting| % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                    | rights (if|      rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                    |at least 3%|     through|        or more)| 
|                    |   or more)| instruments|                | 
|                    |           |(if at least|                | 
|                    |           | 5% or more)|                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Trident Merger LLC  |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Investment|          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, LLC     |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Capital   |          %|           %|               %| 
|Holdings, Inc.      |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Advisors, |          %|           %|               %| 
|LLC                 |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2020 03:31 ET (08:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.50% 707.18 Delayed Quote.40.68%
COVESTRO AG 0.08% 50.36 Delayed Quote.21.50%
PVR LIMITED 1.73% 1302.5 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
Financials
Sales 2020 10 621 M 12 984 M 12 984 M
Net income 2020 366 M 447 M 447 M
Net Debt 2020 549 M 671 M 671 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 9 723 M 11 848 M 11 886 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 16 626
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 54,70 €
Last Close Price 50,36 €
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG21.50%11 848
LG CHEM, LTD.157.64%54 250
DOW INC.0.11%40 641
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-7.01%21 149
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-9.03%16 668
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.154.74%10 402
