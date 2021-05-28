Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Covestro AG
  News
  Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/28 09:02:23 am
57.49 EUR   +1.04%
08:33aDGAP-PVR  : Covestro AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
08:33aDGAP-PVR  : Covestro AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
08:33aDGAP-PVR  : Covestro AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : Covestro AG: Release according to -4-

05/28/2021 | 08:33am EDT
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 28 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Covestro AG 
              Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60 
              51373 Leverkusen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.covestro.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1202101 2021-05-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202101&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 08:32 ET (12:32 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 13 402 M 16 332 M 16 332 M
Net income 2021 1 196 M 1 458 M 1 458 M
Net Debt 2021 1 192 M 1 452 M 1 452 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 10 991 M 13 403 M 13 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 16 395
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 67,40 €
Last Close Price 56,90 €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG12.72%13 403
LG CHEM, LTD.-2.55%52 971
DOW INC.23.71%51 288
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.77%23 105
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.00%17 803
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.10.99%11 428