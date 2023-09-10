ROUNDUP: Covestro enters talks about possible takeover by Adnoc

LEVERKUSEN - After weeks of speculation about interest from Abu Dhabi National Oil (Adnoc), chemicals group Covestro now wants to talk to the oil company. The Covestro Board of Management decided to enter into open-ended talks in view of the interest expressed by Adnoc, the DAX-listed group announced on Friday evening. This means that both companies can now discuss details of a possible acquisition. Most recently, there was talk in the media that the Arabs had informally held out the prospect of 60 euros per share, equivalent to a value of 11.6 billion euros.

Bremen port logistics company open to cooperation with Hamburg-based HHLA

HAMBURG/BREMEN - Bremen-based port logistics companies BLG Logistics Group and Eurogate remain open to cooperation and the continuation of talks with Hamburg-based competitor HHLA. "Public speculation that these talks have been interrupted because of issues relating to company valuations or aspects of co-determination is not true," BLG Logistics Group CEO Frank Dreeke told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. The cause was solely "external economic reasons". However, it is quite conceivable that the talks will be resumed in some time.

Pharmaceutical group Roche can imagine major acquisitions

BASEL - Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche has factored possible acquisitions into its strategy. "We can also imagine a larger acquisition," Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker told "NZZ am Sonntag." The manager did not want to speculate on figures. A larger takeover would have to make sense scientifically and financially.

No VW compensation for Swiss diesel car owners

BERN - Swiss VW drivers will go away empty-handed in the diesel scandal: The class action lawsuit filed in Germany by 2000 owners of Volkswagen diesel cars with manipulated engines will be dropped without compensation.

Press: Meyer Burger wins large contract from Amag

ZURICH - Swiss solar company Meyer Burger has landed a contract from Amag, the largest domestic car importer, according to a media report. Meyer Burger will supply the panels for all of Amag's solar plants in the future, according to the article in the "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper.

Otto gets robots from Boston Dynamics

BOSTON - The retail group Otto wants to make its logistics more efficient with robots from the US company Boston Dynamics. Otto will use 20 robots of the "Stretch" model, which could unload containers, for example, Otto manager Kay Schiebur said in a media interview. In addition, ten of the four-legged "Spot" robots, which resemble a large dog, will be delivered by Boston Dynamics over the next 24 months. Among other things, they will inspect tunnels for Otto, read equipment displays and detect gas or compressed air leaks by sound.

MONTE CARLO/ROUNDUP: Munich Re does not shy away from natural catastrophes

MONTE CARLO - The world's largest reinsurer, Munich Re, is not shying away from taking on more such risks, despite devastating floods and wildfires. "We have an appetite for natural catastrophe risks," board member Stefan Golling said at the annual reinsurers' meeting Sunday in Monte Carlo. While some providers have pulled out of that business, Munich Re is not just going for higher premiums. Liability limits and other conditions are often even more important, Golling said. He expects another expensive natural catastrophe year in 2023.

IAA/ROUNDUP 2: Peaceful protest at the end - trade fair organizers satisfied

MUNICH - Accompanied by largely peaceful protests, the IAA Mobility auto show came to a close in Munich on Sunday. Opponents of the IAA had demonstrated at the end under the slogan "#blockIAA". There were no major incidents until late Sunday afternoon. According to initial estimates by the organizers, more than 3,000 people had come to the protest at the beginning of the procession; the police later spoke of 2,500 participants. A police spokesman initially expressed satisfaction with the course of events.

Meloni puts pressure on EU over Lufthansa entry into Ita

NEW DELHI/ROM - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is putting pressure on the EU Commission for an early yes to Lufthansa's entry into the previously state-owned airline Ita Airways. "It is strange that the EU Commission is blocking the solution to the Ita problem," the ultra-right-wing head of government said Sunday after the G20 summit of major industrialized and emerging economies in New Delhi.

Swiss Re Institute sees increased profitability among non-life insurers

ZURICH - With higher interest rates, the profitability of non-life insurers should improve, according to a study by the Swiss Re Institute. The industry is steadily matching prices to increased risks, while higher portfolio yields are driving higher net investment income.

^

Other news

-TV ratings for 'Sportstudio' below average despite Harry visit

-Rail traffic between Hamburg and Berlin back on schedule

-Experts: Drought has dissipated except for eastern Germany

-SPD parliamentary group vice-chairman: Data retention not yet buried

-ROUNDUP 2/Heating exchange: That is planned to the future demand

-Big wind power plans for the Baltic Sea - big challenges

-Ethiopia reports filling of controversial reservoir

-Dispute over abortion pill in U.S.: company turns to Supreme Court

-After 'Starship' explosion: FAA calls on SpaceX to take corrective action

-Crafts president Dittrich warns of collapse of construction industry

-Özdemir again calls for improvements to EU plans on pesticides

-IG BCE insists on job security for Covestro takeover

-CO2 emissions from new registrations down slightly

-More air travelers use in-flight wifi

-Parisians get on their bikes more often - Car traffic down slightly

-Consumer advocates criticize Deutsche Bahn timetable app

-Uniper presents concept for less biocide discharge at LNG terminal

-French supermarket chain warns of hidden price hikes

-Erdogan: Isolation of Russia in grain deal not sustainable°.

Customer Notice:

ROUNDUP: You are reading a summary in the company overview. There are several reports on this topic on the dpa-AFX news service.

/he