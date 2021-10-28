Innovative PU casting resin solutions that are pushing boundaries

Covestro will showcase a range of innovative polyurethane (PU) casting resin solutions for the elastomer industry at UTECH Europe 2021, which will take place from November 16-18 in Maastricht, The Netherlands. They are in line with the company's commitment to use innovation as a driving force for the continuous development of products, processes and equipment for the benefit of customers.

Often, cast polyurethanes replace materials in traditionally manufactured components, making their overall application more efficient. However, material innovations from Covestro aim to further improve mechanical, chemical or physical properties. In this context, the company has developed new PU casting formulations to increase application life or environmental resistance:

Highly wear-resistant cast PU elastomers that challenge the previous use of rubber in mining applications

Hydrolysis resistance for applications in wet environments

Fungal resistance in contaminated or humid environments

For Covestro, innovation means more than developing new materials and products. The materials manufacturer also sets standards in terms of customer-oriented services and process efficiency.

Baulé® processing machines can be fully customized and scaled: They can be tailored to current processing needs and further developed to integrate functions for future requirements.

In hand casting, small deviations in mixing and degassing of the most demanding systems can lead to failure. To avoid this problem and simplify the processing of challenging systems, Covestro has developed a planetary mixer with unique features. This unit can be used to perfectly process all types of cast PU formulations.

Visit Covestro's booth E28 at the MECC Exhibition & Convention Center in Maastricht for a closer look at our PU castings on display as well as our processing machines and to participate in live demonstrations.