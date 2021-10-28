Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 10/28 06:27:35 am
55.33 EUR   -2.17%
COVESTRO AG : Release according to -4-
DJ
COVESTRO AG : Release according to -3-
DJ
COVESTRO AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
Innovative PU casting resin solutions that are pushing boundaries

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Covestro will showcase a range of innovative polyurethane (PU) casting resin solutions for the elastomer industry at UTECH Europe 2021, which will take place from November 16-18 in Maastricht, The Netherlands. They are in line with the company's commitment to use innovation as a driving force for the continuous development of products, processes and equipment for the benefit of customers.

Taking cast elastomers to a higher level

Often, cast polyurethanes replace materials in traditionally manufactured components, making their overall application more efficient. However, material innovations from Covestro aim to further improve mechanical, chemical or physical properties. In this context, the company has developed new PU casting formulations to increase application life or environmental resistance:

  • Highly wear-resistant cast PU elastomers that challenge the previous use of rubber in mining applications
  • Hydrolysis resistance for applications in wet environments
  • Fungal resistance in contaminated or humid environments

For Covestro, innovation means more than developing new materials and products. The materials manufacturer also sets standards in terms of customer-oriented services and process efficiency.

Baulé® processing machines

Baulé® processing machines can be fully customized and scaled: They can be tailored to current processing needs and further developed to integrate functions for future requirements.

Baulé® quikmix: the practical hand caster

In hand casting, small deviations in mixing and degassing of the most demanding systems can lead to failure. To avoid this problem and simplify the processing of challenging systems, Covestro has developed a planetary mixer with unique features. This unit can be used to perfectly process all types of cast PU formulations.

Visit Covestro's booth E28 at the MECC Exhibition & Convention Center in Maastricht for a closer look at our PU castings on display as well as our processing machines and to participate in live demonstrations.

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 489 M 16 785 M 16 785 M
Net income 2021 1 529 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
Net Debt 2021 1 007 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,11x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 10 925 M 12 661 M 12 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 18 039
Free-Float 97,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG12.04%12 661
LG CHEM, LTD.0.12%51 986
DOW INC.0.90%41 418
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION15.15%25 384
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.98.83%20 812
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-4.25%17 041