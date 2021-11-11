Innovative material solutions from wound care to wearable smart patches

At this year's Compamed trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany, taking place from November 15-18, 2021, Covestro will be showcasing innovative material developments related to wearable smart patches, wound care and medical packaging at booth F35 in hall 14.

Wearable patch sensors (smart patches) are enjoying increasing popularity, as they offer a wide range of options for medical diagnosis. Current trends include enhanced convenience, even more functions, and ongoing miniaturization. What's more, the public is demanding more sustainable solutions and a move away from disposable products. Together with its partner accensors, Covestro has developed a smart patch consisting of two elements: The disposable patch, which contains the sensors, and the ReUse patch, which contains the electronics. This makes it possible to reuse the valuable electronic parts.

The production of wound dressings and plasters, as well as medical wearables, involves a multi-stage process. The combination of a polypropylene (PP) backing with blown films from the Platilon® range made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), in particular, is now proving to be well suited to satisfying today's high demands for process efficiency and ease of use in wound care. In comparison to the production of paper backings, the generation of dust in the production process is significantly reduced.

In the case of prolonged disease progression, it is important to prevent bedsores (pressure ulcers). Covestro has developed a concept for a prevention dressing that addresses the three most important factors for bedsores: Pressure, friction and shear. A highly breathable prototype is made exclusively from Covestro polyurethane materials.

The key features of this prototype wound care dressing made from Baymedix® and Platilon® materials are:

Optimized friction, shear and pressure management

Excellent moisture management to support a healthy microclimate

Application- and skin-friendly polyurethane adhesive

Efficient and sustainable manufacturing technology

The PP backings can also be combined with multilayer Platilon® TPU films, for example, to achieve individual properties such as a specific surface finish. TPU blown films offer a wide range of surface qualities from silky to extra matte. In particular, Platilon® XM films offer an extra matte, skin-like surface and a soft feel that offers increased comfort for patients. Medical products made with the low-friction Platilon® XM films adhere to the skin longer because friction against textiles is minimized. This, in turn, prevents premature changes of dressings and plasters. Owing to its soft surface feel, the film feels like a second skin. It is used in wound dressings, plasters and other medical products that require high breathability.

Breast implants must be treated with the utmost care, from manufacture and transport to visual inspection before surgery. The packaging must be particularly shock-resistant, transparent, and highly sterile. Makrofol® MA507 and MA336 polycarbonate films are able to achieve the necessary impact resistance and transparency. They also withstand superheated steam sterilization at 120 and more degrees Celsius without damage. Covestro also offers films for packaging orthopedic implants.