NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The analyst firm Jefferies has upgraded its rating for Covestro to "Buy" with a target price of 60 euros. The background of the study is an announcement by Covestro about concrete takeover negotiations with Adnoc and a possible offer of 62 euros per Covestro share. Since both sides have been talking to each other in principle for some time, outstanding issues are likely to have reached an advanced stage, analyst Chris Counihan wrote in a study published on Monday./mis/ajx

Publication of the original study: 24.06.2024 / 06:09 / ET

First release of the original study: 24.06.2024 / 06:09 / ET

