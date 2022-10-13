Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:15 2022-10-13 am EDT
32.59 EUR   -0.03%
07:09aPvr : Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:55aCOVESTRO : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05:01aCOVESTRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/13/2022 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.10.2022 / 13:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Covestro AG
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.79 % 0.00 % 2.79 % 193200000
Previous notification 3.0 % 0.0 % 3.0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006062144 0 5399318 0.00 % 2.79 %
Total 5399318 2.79 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Oct 2022


13.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1462633  13.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1462633&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COVESTRO AG
07:09aPvr : Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
06:55aCOVESTRO : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05:01aCOVESTRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/11COVESTRO : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
10/11COVESTRO : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/11COVESTRO : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/11COVESTRO : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/10ADRs End Lower, Deutsche Post and BASF Trade Actively
DJ
10/10Shares in German Industrial Companies Climb on Gas Price-Cap Plan
DJ
10/10COVESTRO : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 809 M 17 277 M 17 277 M
Net income 2022 567 M 550 M 550 M
Net Debt 2022 2 711 M 2 630 M 2 630 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 6 229 M 6 043 M 6 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 17 909
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 32,60 €
Average target price 41,79 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG-39.85%6 043
DOW INC.-22.76%31 463
LG CHEM, LTD.-3.90%30 517
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-29.48%21 926
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-22.31%16 147
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-17.45%12 247