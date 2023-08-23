GÜTERSLOH (dpa-AFX) - When it comes to saving energy on household appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers, there is apparently a wide gap between desire and reality, according to a survey. According to a survey conducted by the Appinio market research institute on behalf of household appliance manufacturer Miele, 82% of Germans say they have been paying more attention to their consumption since the onset of the energy crisis. In addition, 62 percent place great emphasis on sustainability when making purchases.

According to the survey, however, the focus on economy ends after the purchase: 15% state that they use the washing machine's Eco program. The figure for dishwashers is 30 percent. Only one in ten Germans chooses the eco mode most often for both appliances.

38 percent of respondents say the Eco program takes too long. 22 percent say the result is not satisfactory. 18 percent choose other programs out of habit. 15 percent think that the designated economy mode uses more energy and water than other programs after all. 11 percent of respondents believe that all programs are equally economical for appliances with energy efficiency class A or B.

When it comes to their own habits, 60 percent of respondents say they always or frequently switch off the preset Eco program. One in three always or frequently prewash dishes by hand before putting them in the dishwasher./lic/DP/mis