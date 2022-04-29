Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Covetrus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVET   US22304C1009

COVETRUS, INC.

(CVET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 04:00:01 pm EDT
14.34 USD   -0.55%
08:02aCovetrus Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
BU
03/16Covetrus Names Matthew Salois President of Veterinary Study Groups (VSG)
BU
02/28COVETRUS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Covetrus Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

04/29/2022 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it will release first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Following the release, the Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET, during which Ben Wolin, president and chief executive officer, and Matthew Foulston, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the results.

To access the live webcast of the conference call and the corresponding slide presentation, individuals can register at our Investor Relations site: https://ir.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the conference call will be posted at this link later that same day and will be available for one year.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-789-2492 for U.S./Canada participants, or 409-937-8901 for international participants, and referencing confirmation code 3277346.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks through May 19, 2022 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The confirmation code is 3277346.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COVETRUS, INC.
08:02aCovetrus Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Informa..
BU
03/16Covetrus Names Matthew Salois President of Veterinary Study Groups (VSG)
BU
02/28COVETRUS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/25Covetrus Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenue Flat
MT
02/24COVETRUS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24COVETRUS : Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year of 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Covetrus, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24Earnings Flash (CVET) COVETRUS Reports Q4 Revenue $1.12B, vs. Street Est of $1.131B
MT
02/24Covetrus, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24Covetrus Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year of 2021
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVETRUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 876 M - -
Net income 2022 24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 91,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 987 M 1 987 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 873
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart COVETRUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Covetrus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVETRUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,34 $
Average target price 25,80 $
Spread / Average Target 79,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin C. Wolin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Foulston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip A. Laskaway Chairman
Georgina Wraight President-Global Technology Solutions & EVP
Steve Palmucci Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVETRUS, INC.-28.19%1 987
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-16.15%208 109
MEDTRONIC PLC3.58%143 746
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.01%72 093
DEXCOM, INC.-23.04%40 549
HOYA CORPORATION-24.08%36 261