COVETRUS, INC.

(CVET)
Covetrus : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

02/23/2021 | 08:08am EST
Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results the morning of Monday, March 1, 2021. Following the release, the Company will hold a conference call at 8:30 AM ET, during which Covetrus president and chief executive officer, Benjamin Wolin, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Matthew Foulston, will review the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results.

To access the live webcast of the conference call, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page of the Covetrus website: https://ir.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the earnings conference call will also be posted on the Covetrus website later that day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-789-2492 for U.S./Canada participants, or 409-937-8901 for international participants, and referencing confirmation code 7699826. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks through March 15, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The replay confirmation code is 7699826.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,500 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://www.covetrus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
