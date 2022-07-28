Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Covetrus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVET   US22304C1009

COVETRUS, INC.

(CVET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
20.76 USD   +0.10%
08:08aCovetrus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
07/26Study Reveals New Covetrus Technology Saves Time, Provides Relief to Overworked, Understaffed Veterinary Practices
BU
07/22European Commission OKs Acquisition Of Joint Control Of Covetrus
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Covetrus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

07/28/2022 | 08:08am EDT
Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 results before the markets open on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

As a result of the Company’s previously announced agreement to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG, Covetrus will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss second quarter results with the financial community.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 813 M - -
Net income 2022 20,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 160x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 903 M 2 903 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 873
Free-Float 75,3%
Managers and Directors
Benjamin C. Wolin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Foulston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip A. Laskaway Chairman
Georgina Wraight President-Global Technology Solutions & EVP
Steve Palmucci Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVETRUS, INC.3.96%2 903
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.85%192 586
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.89%123 862
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.58%69 653
HOYA CORPORATION-21.83%35 135
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-23.94%34 265