Covetrus : Drew Coxhead brings deep accounting experience to support Covetrus' transformation (Form 8-K)

Drew Coxhead brings deep accounting experience to support Covetrus' transformation





PORTLAND, Maine (July 22, 2021) -- Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that Drew Coxhead will be appointed as vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer effective August 16, 2021. In this role, Mr. Coxhead will be responsible for Covetrus' global accounting function, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and financial reporting systems. Mr. Coxhead will replace Laura Phillips, who announced in April her intent to retire from Covetrus on August 15, 2021.





'We're excited to welcome Drew to Covetrus. His track record in building and driving high-performing teams and his deep background in accounting and financial management in complex environments will complement our existing leadership well,' said Matthew Foulston, Covetrus executive vice president and chief financial officer. 'I look forward to working with him as we continue to drive our transformation and advance our strategic growth objectives in the years ahead.'





Mr. Coxhead previously served as senior vice president, chief accounting officer at RR Donnelly and chief financial officer and treasurer at its spin-off LSC Communications. He brings to Covetrus extensive financial and strategic leadership which will further build out the company's financial capabilities and support for its growth initiatives. Mr. Coxhead holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois, Urbana.





About Covetrus





Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/





