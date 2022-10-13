Covetrus : Q&A from Special Meeting of Stockholders

Special Meeting of Stockholders of Covetrus, Inc.

October 11, 2022

Questions and Answers (terms used but not defined herein have the meanings assigned to them in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022 (the "proxy statement")):

Q1: When do we get paid for the shares?

Promptly following the effective time of the Merger (and in any event within two (2) business days after the effective time of the Merger), Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as the paying agent for the Merger, will reach out to registered Company stockholders with instructions on how to receive the Merger Consideration, including if any additional documentation is needed from the Company stockholder before the distribution of the Merger Consideration. For further information on the payment of the Merger Consideration, please refer to the proxy statement, as well as the Merger Agreement, which is included as Annex A to the proxy statement.

Q2: If the shareholders approve this buyout when do you expect the final approval? Are legal issues a cause for delay and if so how long is your estimate?

The closing of the Merger will take place at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on a date that is as soon as reasonably practicable, and in no event later than three (3) business days, following the day on which the last to be satisfied or waived of each of the conditions set forth in Article VII of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 24, 2022, by and between the Company, Parent and Merger Sub (the "Merger Agreement") (other than those conditions that by their terms are to be satisfied at the closing, but subject to the satisfaction or waiver of those conditions), unless otherwise mutually agreed in writing by the parties to the Merger Agreement, subject to the Marketing Period (as defined in the Merger Agreement) having ended. For further information on the closing timing, please refer to the proxy statement, as well as the Merger Agreement, which is included as Annex A to the proxy statement.

The closing of the Merger took place on October 13, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.