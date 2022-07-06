Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Covetrus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVET   US22304C1009

COVETRUS, INC.

(CVET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
20.80 USD   +0.24%
04:14pCOVETRUS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:14pCOVETRUS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/16INSIDER SELL : Covetrus
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Covetrus : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kidd Rebecca Ann
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
COVETRUS, INC. [CVET] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Head of Global Operations /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
7 CUSTOM HOUSE STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PORTLAND ME 04101
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Kidd Rebecca Ann
7 CUSTOM HOUSE STREET

PORTLAND, ME04101

Head of Global Operations
Signatures
/s/ Margaret B. Pritchard, as attorney-in-fact for Rebecca Ann Kidd 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each Restricted Stock Unit ("RSU") represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's common stock or the cash value thereof.
(2) Subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service as an employee of the Issuer, 100% of the RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date.
(3) Subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service as an employee of the Issuer, the RSUs will vest 33% at the one-year anniversary of the grant date, then in equal ratable quarterly increments for the subsequent eight quarters.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Covetrus Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
