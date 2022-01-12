Covetrus Unveils Industry-First Veterinary Operating System

Covetrus Pulse™ will unite best of Covetrus offerings into all-in-one cloud platform

Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the launch of Covetrus Pulse™, an innovative cloud-based veterinary operating system (vOS) that seamlessly connects veterinarians to the technology they need to manage their practices – freeing up more time to spend with the animals in their care.

Covetrus Pulse™ will unite the applications veterinary practices rely on into one secure, easy-to-use cloud platform – driving improved efficiencies in business operations, animal health, and client experiences. With Covetrus Pulse™, veterinarians will be able to create, renew, and approve prescriptions, communicate with clients and coworkers, personalize dashboards, and customize with preferred third-party apps, all from one central operating system to fit their practice’s needs.

“Our goal is to provide transformative technology that will enable veterinarians to spend less time on non-clinical tasks and more time treating their pet patients, which will lead to better health outcomes,” said Georgia Wraight, Executive Vice President and President of Global Technology Solutions at Covetrus. “Covetrus Pulse™ is the next step in the evolution of veterinary care. It was designed specifically for veterinarians – the heartbeat of quality pet care – and utilizes decades of industry and technology expertise to transform practices by providing them with valuable real-time insights powered by cloud technology.”

According to a recent survey of more than 500 veterinarians and practice staff conducted by Covetrus, nearly all (95%) respondents/veterinary practice leaders consider practice efficiency to be one of the most important objectives for their veterinary practice. Additionally, nearly 70 percent of the veterinary professionals surveyed would prefer an all-in-one platform to run their practices, as opposed to the current standalone Practice Management Software (PIMS).

Ben Wolin, Chief Executive Officer at Covetrus, added, “There is strong demand among veterinarians for increased efficiencies in practice management, and we believe Covetrus Pulse™ fills that need. As veterinary practices face issues related to hiring and retaining staff, we are adapting our products, services and technology so that our veterinarian partners can maximize their productivity and focus their efforts on providing exemplary care to pet patients.”

Industry professionals will experience Covetrus Pulse™ for the first time at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo, which is taking place in Orlando, Florida from January 15 – January 19, 2022. Covetrus Pulse™ will be available on April 1. Feedback from veterinary practices currently utilizing Covetrus’ eVetPractice system is integral as Covetrus Pulse™ builds upon the previous technology – an industry-leading cloud-based PIMS product – to deliver an even more time-efficient and user-friendly product to veterinarians and practice teams. More information about the platform will be announced at the annual Western Veterinary Conference (WVC), which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 6 – March 9, 2022.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our plan, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005326/en/