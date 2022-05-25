Log in
    CVET   US22304C1009

COVETRUS, INC.

(CVET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
20.61 USD   +4.83%
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Covetrus, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Covetrus, Inc. ("Covetrus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVET), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of Covetrus common stock owned.  The transaction is valued at approximately $4 billion.

If you own Covetrus shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cvet 
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) the Covetrus board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $21.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Covetrus shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the merger consideration is below the $22.00 median price target set by analysts, and at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $26 per share, $5.00 above the per-share merger consideration.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-investigates-covetrus-inc-301555304.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
