  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Covetrus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVET   US22304C1009

COVETRUS, INC.

(CVET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 12:22:26 pm EDT
20.52 USD   +4.35%
SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Covetrus, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital
PR
Covetrus Strikes $4 Billion Go-Private Deal With Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, TPG Capital
MT
CVET STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Covetrus, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Covetrus, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital

05/25/2022 | 11:56am EDT
MILWAUKEE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- -(PR NEWSWIRE)--Ademi LLP is investigating Covetrus (Nasdaq: CVET) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/covetrus-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Covetrus' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Covetrus holders will receive only $21.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Covetrus by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Covetrus accepts a superior bid. Covetrus insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Covetrus' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Covetrus.

If you own Covetrus common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/covetrus-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP                                                          
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-covetrus-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-clayton-dubilier--rice-and-tpg-capital-301554968.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
