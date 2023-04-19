Activity at end-March 2023: Like-for-like revenue growth of 11%
04/19/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Favourable letting momentum
Offices: high indexation and confirmation of a two-speed market, with the good performance of central locations contrasting with falling demand in non-central locations
Germany Residential: the imbalance between supply and demand continues to drive up rents (+5% over 3 months in Berlin)
Hotels: continued growth, with the average performances 10% above 2019 levels across Europe
Good operating performance across all businesses
37,300 m² of office space let or renewed since the beginning of 2023, including 25,100 m² in Germany
Sustained rental performance in Germany Residential, with 16% average reversion
Hotels: confirmation of business recovery and new asset management operations
Strong like-for-like revenue growth of 11% at end-March 2023
Revenues (Group share) of €153.9 million, up 4% on a reported basis and 11% on a like-for-like basis
Offices: 5.1% like-for-like increase, driven by indexation
Germany Residential: acceleration of like-for-like growth to 3.9%
Hotels: 57.5% on a like-for-like basis, of which 236% on variable revenues and 30% on fixed leases
Occupancy rate of 95.2% at end-March
Continued balance sheet strengthening
€170 million disposals (€195 million at 100%) completed at end-March and €67 million (€158 million at 100%) of new disposal agreements 2.2% above 2022 appraisal values
Scrip dividend proposal to be submitted to the General Meeting of 20 April. The main shareholders (51% of the capital) already committed to opt for this option, implying a balance sheet strengthening of €175 million to €350 million
A new phase for ESG commitments
Proposal to submit the climate plan to the vote of the General Meeting ("say on climate" resolution)
Carbon trajectory: on track to achieve 2030 ambitions