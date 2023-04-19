Advanced search
    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-04-19 am EDT
54.20 EUR   -1.28%
12:06pActivity At End-march 2023 : Like-for-like revenue growth of 11%
PU
12:06pCovivio : Q1 2023 – Slideshow
PU
11:51aGlobal markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Tesla...
MS
Activity at end-March 2023: Like-for-like revenue growth of 11%

04/19/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Favourable letting momentum
  • Offices: high indexation and confirmation of a two-speed market, with the good performance of central locations contrasting with falling demand in non-central locations
  • Germany Residential: the imbalance between supply and demand continues to drive up rents (+5% over 3 months in Berlin)
  • Hotels: continued growth, with the average performances 10% above 2019 levels across Europe
Good operating performance across all businesses
  • 37,300 m² of office space let or renewed since the beginning of 2023, including 25,100 m² in Germany
  • Sustained rental performance in Germany Residential, with 16% average reversion
  • Hotels: confirmation of business recovery and new asset management operations
Strong like-for-like revenue growth of 11% at end-March 2023
  • Revenues (Group share) of €153.9 million, up 4% on a reported basis and 11% on a like-for-like basis
  • Offices: 5.1% like-for-like increase, driven by indexation
  • Germany Residential: acceleration of like-for-like growth to 3.9%
  • Hotels: 57.5% on a like-for-like basis, of which 236% on variable revenues and 30% on fixed leases
  • Occupancy rate of 95.2% at end-March
Continued balance sheet strengthening
  • €170 million disposals (€195 million at 100%) completed at end-March and €67 million (€158 million at 100%) of new disposal agreements 2.2% above 2022 appraisal values
  • Scrip dividend proposal to be submitted to the General Meeting of 20 April. The main shareholders (51% of the capital) already committed to opt for this option, implying a balance sheet strengthening of €175 million to €350 million
A new phase for ESG commitments
  • Proposal to submit the climate plan to the vote of the General Meeting ("say on climate" resolution)
  • Carbon trajectory: on track to achieve 2030 ambitions

Covivio SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
