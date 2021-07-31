Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Covivio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/30 11:35:12 am
79.24 EUR   -0.48%
08:52aCOVIVIO : Rapport financier semestriel 2021
PU
07:42aCOVIVIO : 2021 Half-year financial report
PU
07/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AT&T, American Airlines, Biogen, Netflix, ABB...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covivio : 2021 Half-year financial report

07/31/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT

FINANCIAL

FIRST-HALF

2 0 2 1 E D I T I O N

Content

1

2021 FIRST-HALF FINANCIAL REPORT

1

1.1

Business analysis

2

1.2

Business analysis by segment

12

1.3

Financial information and comments

35

1.4

Financial resources

43

1.5

EPRA reporting

47

1.6

Financial indicators of the main activities

53

2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021

55

2.1

Condensed consolidated financial statements at 30June 2021

56

2.2

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

62

3

4

5

STATUTORY'S AUDITOR'S REPORT

115

Statutory auditors' review report on the half-yearly financial information

116

CERTIFICATON OFTHEPREPARER

117

Certification of the preparer

118

GLOSSARY

119

1

2021 first-half

financial report

1.1 Business analysis

  1. Revenues: €291million in H12021
  2. Lease expiries and occupancy rates
  3. Breakdown of annualised revenues
  4. Cost to revenue ratio by business
  5. Reserves for unpaid rent
  6. Disposals: €404million of new disposals agreements in 2021 with 3.7% margin
  7. Investments: €228million realised in 2021 Group Share
  8. Development projects
  9. Portfolio
  10. List of main assets

1.2 Business analysis by segment

  1. Offices: 58% Covivio's portfolio
  2. France Offices: 33% of Covivio's portfolio
  3. Italy Offices: 16% of Covivio's portfolio
  4. Germany offices: 9% of Covivio's portfolio
  5. Germany Residential
  6. Hotels in Europe

2

1.3

Financial information and comments

35

2

Consolidated accounts

35

3

1.3.1

Scope of consolidation

35

4

1.3.2

Accounting principles

35

5

1.3.3

Simplified income statement - Group Share

36

5

1.3.4

Simplified consolidated income statement

(at100%)

40

  • 1.3.5 Simplified consolidated balance sheet

(GroupShare)

41

6

1.3.6

Simplified consolidated balance sheet

7

(at100%)

42

11

1.4

Financial resources

43

11

1.4.1

Main debt characteristics

43

12

1.4.2

Debt by type

43

12

1.4.3

Debt maturity

44

15

1.4.4

Hedging profile

45

19

1.4.5

Average interest rate on debt and sensitivity

45

22

1.4.6

Reconciliation with consolidated accounts

46

26

1.5

EPRA reporting

47

30

1.5.1

Change in net rental income (Group Share)

47

1.5.2

Investment assets - Information on leases

47

1.5.3

Investment assets - Asset values

48

1.5.4

Information on leases

48

1.5.5

EPRA Net Initial Yield

49

1.5.6

EPRA cost ratio

50

1.5.7

EPRA Earnings: €207million in H12021

50

1.5.8

EPRA NRV, EPRA NTA and EPRA NDV

51

1.5.9

EPRA performance indicator reference table

52

1.6

Financial indicators of the main activities

53

COVIVIO FIRST-HALF FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 1

  • 2021 first-half financial report

Business analysis

1.1 Business analysis

Changes in scope

The main change is the disposal of 45% shares of our flagship project Alexanderplatz in Berlin, now owned at 55%.

1.1.1 Revenues: €291million in H12021

100%

Group Share

H12020

H12021

Change

H12020

H12021

Change

Change

%of

(In €million)

(%)

(%)

(%) LfL*

revenue

France Offices

121.0

110.8

-8.5%

105.7

96.6

-8.5%

-2.8%

33%

Paris

43.7

41.2

-5.8%

40.8

39.0

-4.4%

-2.9%

13%

Greater Paris (excl. Paris)

57.6

54.9

-4.7%

45.8

43.7

-4.6%

+0.0%

15%

Major regional cities

12.9

10.4

-19.4%

12.1

9.6

-20.3%

-0.2%

3%

Other French Regions

6.8

4.3

-36.6%

6.8

4.3

-36.6%

-0.3%

1%

Italy Offices

84.2

77.0

-8.5%

64.2

57.9

-9.7%

-1.7%

20%

Offices - excl. Telecom Italia

43.3

38.0

-12.2%

43.3

38.0

-12.1%

-2.7%

13%

Offices - Telecom Italia

40.9

39.0

-4.7%

20.9

19.9

-4.7%

+0.0%

7%

German Offices

27.3

25.6

n.a.

18.4

22.3

+21.1%

-1.0%

8%

Berlin

5.1

5.0

n.a.

3.6

3.5

-4.5%

-1.7%

1%

Other cities

22.2

20.5

n.a.

14.8

18.8

+27.3%

+3.4%

6%

German Residential

122.5

129.5

+5.8%

78.6

83.2

+5.8%

+3.8%

29%

Berlin

59.5

62.1

+4.3%

38.5

40.2

+4.4%

+3.6%

14%

Dresden & Leipzig

12.3

11.6

-5.3%

7.9

7.4

-5.5%

+2.0%

3%

Hamburg

8.1

8.7

+7.7%

5.3

5.7

+7.6%

+3.0%

2%

North Rhine-Westphalia

42.6

47.2

+10.6%

27.0

29.9

+10.7%

+4.7%

10%

Hotels in Europe

73.1

71.8

-1.8%

28.5

28.2

-1.0%

-20.2%

10%

Hotels - Lease Properties

69.8

75.6

+8.4%

27.1

29.7

+9.8%

-4.1%

10%

France

26.7

24.9

-6.7%

8.6

7.8

-8.9%

-10.8%

3%

Germany

15.9

14.8

-7.2%

6.8

6.3

-6.6%

0.1%

2%

UK

0.0

0.0

n.a.

0.0

0.0

n.a.

n.a.

0%

Spain

15.5

15.6

+1.0%

6.7

6.8

+1.4%

0.9%

2%

Belgium

4.8

4.5

-7.2%

2.1

1.9

-6.8%

-11.1%

1%

Others

6.9

15.9

+130.3%

3.0

6.9

+131.1%

0.1%

2%

Hotels - Operating Properties (EBITDA)

3.3

-3.8

-215.2%

1.4

-1.5

n.a.

n.a.

-1%

Total strategic activities

428.2

414.7

-3.1%

295.4

288.3

-2.4%

-2.6%

99%

Non-strategic

10.4

4.7

-54.8%

7.0

3.0

-56.8%

-12.8%

1%

Retail Italy

4.0

1.7

-57.7%

4.0

1.7

-57.7%

-9.5%

1%

Retail France

6.1

3.0

-50.6%

2.6

1.3

-50.5%

-16.9%

0%

Other (France Residential)

0.3

0.0

-94.7%

0.3

0.0

-94.7%

n.a.

0%

TOTAL REVENUES

438.6

419.4

-4.4%

302.3

291.3

-3.6%

-2.7%

100%

  • LfL: Like-for-Like.

Group Share revenues decreased by 3.6% year-on-year(-€11million) primarily under the following effects:

  • flat results on Offices and Residential activities, with like-for-likerevenues stable (-0.4%; -€0.9M):
    • -2.8%in France Offices, due to releases and renegotiation in Paris South and La Défense that occurred in 2020
    • -1.7%in Italy due to the lockdowns and the crisis which have mainly impacted the ground floor retail in Milan (-26%), already relet since then;
  • -1.0%in German Offices, mainly linked to a departure of a tenant in an asset in Berlin, relet since then. The LFL excludes the Godewind portfolio, bought in 2020, and therefore covers a small scope;
  • +3.8% in German Residential, driven by North Rhine-Westphalia (+4.7%) and integration of Mietendeckel cancelation in Berlin (+3.6%)

2 COVIVIO FIRST-HALF FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

  • on Hotels activity, the like-for-like revenues decreased by 20.2% (-€5.9 million) due to the impact oof the restrictions in hotel activity and a negative base effect (January and February 2020 not impacted by the crisis).
  • acquisitions (+€11.2 million) especially in German Offices (+€6.0 million) through Godewind, in Hotels (+€3.9 million), and German Residential (+1.4million)
  • deliveries of new assets (+€8.2 million), mainly in France (+€4.8 million) in 2020 in major regional cities and in the 1st ring, and in Italy with two buildings in Milan (+€3.3million)

2021 first-half financial report

Business analysis

  • asset disposals: (-€20.3million), especially:

in France Offices (-€7.0 million), in 2020 and 2021 of mature

1

assets in Western Crescent and French regions

    • in Italy (-€7.4million)non-core and core-mature assets
    • in German Residential (-€2.1million)
    • in Hotels (-€0.5million)
    • non-strategicassets (-€3.3 million) mainly retail in Italy and France
  • vacating for redevelopment (-€4.7 million), in Paris Center West and Milan on committed projects in the CBDs
  • other effects (+€1.4million).

1.1.2 Lease expiries and occupancy rates

1.1.2.1 Annualized lease expires: 7.3years average lease term

1.1.2.1.1 Average firm lease duration by activity

(Years)

By lease end date (1stbreak)

By lease end date

Group Share

2020

H12021

2020

H12021

France Offices

4.6

4.8

5.5

5.7

Italy Offices

7.4

7.3

7.9

7.9

Germany Offices

4.9

4.8

5.8

5.5

Hotels in Europe

14.2

13.9

15.7

15.3

Total strategic activities

7.3

7.3

8.2

8.2

Non-strategic

7.4

5.9

7.7

6.8

TOTAL

7.3

7.3

8.2

8.2

The average firm residual duration of leases stays stable at 7.3years at end June2021.

1.1.2.1.2 Lease expiries schedule

By lease end

%of total

By lease

%of total

(In €million; Group Share)

date (1stbreak)

end date

2021

30

4%

26

4%

2022

62

9%

45

6%

2023

49

7%

30

4%

2024

25

4%

17

2%

2025

45

6%

43

6%

2026

13

2%

13

2%

2027

28

4%

27

4%

2028

23

3%

36

5%

2029

26

4%

47

7%

2030

75

11%

71

10%

Beyond

127

18%

148

21%

Total Offices and Hotels leases

504

72%

504

72%

German Residential

170

24%

170

24%

Hotel Operating properties

31

4%

31

4%

Other (Incl. French Residential)

0

0%

0

0%

TOTAL

705

100%

705

100%

COVIVIO FIRST-HALF FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 11:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COVIVIO
08:52aCOVIVIO : Rapport financier semestriel 2021
PU
07:42aCOVIVIO : 2021 Half-year financial report
PU
07/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AT&T, American Airlines, Biogen, Netflix, ABB...
07/22COVIVIO : Ups FY21 Earnings Outlook
MT
07/21Covivio Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/21COVIVIO - HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2021 : Covivio raises its earnings outlook for 2..
PU
07/21COVIVIO : Analyst presentation H1 2021
PU
07/21HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2021 : Covivio raises its earnings outlook for 2021
PU
07/19COVIVIO : acquires a portfolio of 552 units in Berlin for 130 M
PU
07/19Covivio acquired 552 units of Residential Portfolio In Berlin for approximate..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 914 M 1 085 M 1 085 M
Net income 2021 477 M 566 M 566 M
Net Debt 2021 9 127 M 10 832 M 10 832 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 7 474 M 8 865 M 8 870 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales 2022 16,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart COVIVIO
Duration : Period :
Covivio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVIVIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 79,24 €
Average target price 76,73 €
Spread / Average Target -3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Joseph Kullmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arkwright Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean Gaston Laurent Chairman
Marielle Seegmuller Operations Director
Marjolaine Alquier de L'epine Head-Risks, Compliance & Internal Controls
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVIVIO5.16%8 865
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.87%73 492
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.50%43 410
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.12.97%30 677
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.06%27 369
SEGRO PLC28.48%20 318