Covivio : 2021 Half-year financial report

2021 first-half
financial report
1.1 Business analysis
Revenues: €291million in H12021
Lease expiries and occupancy rates
Breakdown of annualised revenues
Cost to revenue ratio by business
Reserves for unpaid rent
Disposals: €404million of new disposals agreements in 2021 with 3.7% margin
Investments: €228million realised in 2021 Group Share
Development projects
Portfolio
List of main assets
1.2 Business analysis by segment
Offices: 58% Covivio's portfolio
France Offices: 33% of Covivio's portfolio
Italy Offices: 16% of Covivio's portfolio
Germany offices: 9% of Covivio's portfolio
Germany Residential
Hotels in Europe
1.3
Financial information and comments
Consolidated accounts
1.3.1
Scope of consolidation
1.3.2
Accounting principles
1.3.3
Simplified income statement - Group Share
1.3.4
Simplified consolidated income statement
(at100%)
1.3.5 Simplified consolidated balance sheet
(GroupShare)
1.3.6
Simplified consolidated balance sheet
7
(at100%)
1.4
Financial resources
1.4.1
Main debt characteristics
1.4.2
Debt by type
1.4.3
Debt maturity
1.4.4
Hedging profile
1.4.5
Average interest rate on debt and sensitivity
1.4.6
Reconciliation with consolidated accounts
1.5
EPRA reporting
1.5.1
Change in net rental income (Group Share)
47
1.5.2
Investment assets - Information on leases
47
1.5.3
Investment assets - Asset values
48
1.5.4
Information on leases
48
1.5.5
EPRA Net Initial Yield
49
1.5.6
EPRA cost ratio
50
1.5.7
EPRA Earnings: €207million in H12021
50
1.5.8
EPRA NRV, EPRA NTA and EPRA NDV
51
1.5.9
EPRA performance indicator reference table
52
1.6
Financial indicators of the main activities
53
1.1 Business analysis
Changes in scope
The main change is the disposal of 45% shares of our flagship project Alexanderplatz in Berlin, now owned at 55%.
1.1.1 Revenues: €291million in H12021
100%
Group Share
H12020
H12021
Change
H12020
H12021
Change
Change
%of
(In €million)
(%)
(%)
(%) LfL*
revenue
France Offices
121.0
110.8
-8.5%
105.7
96.6
-8.5%
-2.8%
33%
Paris
43.7
41.2
-5.8%
40.8
39.0
-4.4%
-2.9%
13%
Greater Paris (excl. Paris)
57.6
54.9
-4.7%
45.8
43.7
-4.6%
+0.0%
15%
Major regional cities
12.9
10.4
-19.4%
12.1
9.6
-20.3%
-0.2%
3%
Other French Regions
6.8
4.3
-36.6%
6.8
4.3
-36.6%
-0.3%
1%
Italy Offices
84.2
77.0
-8.5%
64.2
57.9
-9.7%
-1.7%
20%
Offices - excl. Telecom Italia
43.3
38.0
-12.2%
43.3
38.0
-12.1%
-2.7%
13%
Offices - Telecom Italia
40.9
39.0
-4.7%
20.9
19.9
-4.7%
+0.0%
7%
German Offices
27.3
25.6
n.a.
18.4
22.3
+21.1%
-1.0%
8%
Berlin
5.1
5.0
n.a.
3.6
3.5
-4.5%
-1.7%
1%
Other cities
22.2
20.5
n.a.
14.8
18.8
+27.3%
+3.4%
6%
German Residential
122.5
129.5
+5.8%
78.6
83.2
+5.8%
+3.8%
29%
Berlin
59.5
62.1
+4.3%
38.5
40.2
+4.4%
+3.6%
14%
Dresden & Leipzig
12.3
11.6
-5.3%
7.9
7.4
-5.5%
+2.0%
3%
Hamburg
8.1
8.7
+7.7%
5.3
5.7
+7.6%
+3.0%
2%
North Rhine-Westphalia
42.6
47.2
+10.6%
27.0
29.9
+10.7%
+4.7%
10%
Hotels in Europe
73.1
71.8
-1.8%
28.5
28.2
-1.0%
-20.2%
10%
Hotels - Lease Properties
69.8
75.6
+8.4%
27.1
29.7
+9.8%
-4.1%
10%
France
26.7
24.9
-6.7%
8.6
7.8
-8.9%
-10.8%
3%
Germany
15.9
14.8
-7.2%
6.8
6.3
-6.6%
0.1%
2%
UK
0.0
0.0
n.a.
0.0
0.0
n.a.
n.a.
0%
Spain
15.5
15.6
+1.0%
6.7
6.8
+1.4%
0.9%
2%
Belgium
4.8
4.5
-7.2%
2.1
1.9
-6.8%
-11.1%
1%
Others
6.9
15.9
+130.3%
3.0
6.9
+131.1%
0.1%
2%
Hotels - Operating Properties (EBITDA)
3.3
-3.8
-215.2%
1.4
-1.5
n.a.
n.a.
-1%
Total strategic activities
428.2
414.7
-3.1%
295.4
288.3
-2.4%
-2.6%
99%
Non-strategic
10.4
4.7
-54.8%
7.0
3.0
-56.8%
-12.8%
1%
Retail Italy
4.0
1.7
-57.7%
4.0
1.7
-57.7%
-9.5%
1%
Retail France
6.1
3.0
-50.6%
2.6
1.3
-50.5%
-16.9%
0%
Other (France Residential)
0.3
0.0
-94.7%
0.3
0.0
-94.7%
n.a.
0%
TOTAL REVENUES
438.6
419.4
-4.4%
302.3
291.3
-3.6%
-2.7%
100%
LfL: Like-for-Like.
Group Share revenues decreased by 3.6% year-on-year(-€11million) primarily under the following effects:
flat results on Offices and Residentialactivities, withlike-for-likerevenues stable(-0.4%;-€0.9M):
-2.8%in France Offices, due to releases and renegotiation in Paris South and La Défense that occurred in 2020
-1.7%in Italy due to the lockdowns and the crisis which have mainly impacted the ground floor retail in Milan (-26%), already relet since then;
-1.0%in German Offices, mainly linked to a departure of a tenant in an asset in Berlin, relet since then. The LFL excludes the Godewind portfolio, bought in 2020, and therefore covers a small scope;
+3.8% in German Residential, driven by North Rhine-Westphalia (+4.7%) and integration of Mietendeckel cancelation in Berlin (+3.6%)
on Hotels activity, the like-for-like revenues decreased by 20.2% (-€5.9 million) due to the impact oof the restrictions in hotel activity and a negative base effect (January and February 2020 not impacted by the crisis).
acquisitions (+€11.2 million) especially in German Offices (+€6.0 million) through Godewind, in Hotels (+€3.9 million), and German Residential (+1.4million)
deliveries of new assets (+€8.2 million), mainly in France (+€4.8 million) in 2020 in major regional cities and in the 1st ring, and in Italy with two buildings in Milan (+€3.3million)
asset disposals: (-€20.3million), especially:
● in France Offices (-€7.0 million), in 2020 and 2021 of mature
assets in Western Crescent and French regions
in Italy (-€7.4million)non-core and core-mature assets
in German Residential (-€2.1million)
in Hotels (-€0.5million)
non-strategicassets (-€3.3 million) mainly retail in Italy and France
vacating for redevelopment (-€4.7 million), in Paris Center West and Milan on committed projects in the CBDs
other effects (+€1.4million).
1.1.2 Lease expiries and occupancy rates
1.1.2.1 Annualized lease expires: 7.3years average lease term
1.1.2.1.1 Average firm lease duration by activity
(Years)
By lease end date (1stbreak)
By lease end date
Group Share
2020
H12021
2020
H12021
France Offices
4.6
4.8
5.5
5.7
Italy Offices
7.4
7.3
7.9
7.9
Germany Offices
4.9
4.8
5.8
5.5
Hotels in Europe
14.2
13.9
15.7
15.3
Total strategic activities
7.3
7.3
8.2
8.2
Non-strategic
7.4
5.9
7.7
6.8
TOTAL
7.3
7.3
8.2
8.2
The average firm residual duration of leases stays stable at 7.3years at end June2021.
1.1.2.1.2 Lease expiries schedule
By lease end
%of total
By lease
%of total
(In €million; Group Share)
date (1stbreak)
end date
2021
30
4%
26
4%
2022
62
9%
45
6%
2023
49
7%
30
4%
2024
25
4%
17
2%
2025
45
6%
43
6%
2026
13
2%
13
2%
2027
28
4%
27
4%
2028
23
3%
36
5%
2029
26
4%
47
7%
2030
75
11%
71
10%
Beyond
127
18%
148
21%
Total Offices and Hotels leases
504
72%
504
72%
German Residential
170
24%
170
24%
Hotel Operating properties
31
4%
31
4%
Other (Incl. French Residential)
0
0%
0
0%
TOTAL
705
100%
705
100%
