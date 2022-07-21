Log in
01:24pCOVIVIO : Analysts Presentation H1 2022
PU
01:24pCOVIVIO : H1 2022 – Analysts Presentation
PU
12:14pCOVIVIO : Strong growth in first-half 2022 results, bolstered by record rental activity
PU
Covivio : Analysts Presentation H1 2022

07/21/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Build sustainable relationships and well-being

COVIVIO

Goujon - Paris

Naiadi - Rome

H1 2022 RESULTS

Uhland - Berlin

Wellio - Milan Duomo

SUMMARY

I.

INTRODUCTION: BUILDING MOMENTUM

3

II.

ACCELERATION IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE

7

III.

H1 2022 RESULTS : GROWTH IN ALL KPIs

30

IV.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

41

INTRODUCTION

BUILDING MOMENTUM

Percier - Paris

GAINING MOMENTUM IN H1 2022

STRONG ACTIVITY PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES

OFFICES

GERMAN RESIDENTIAL

HOTELS

Success of our business model

101,000 m2

+3.2%

+0.7%

Let or Pre-Let

LfL values

94.3%

LfL rents

+3%

Occupancy rate

On development Pipeline

New high total return semester

99.0%

+3.0%

+5.9%

Occupancy rate

LfL rents

LfL values

Faster than expected recovery

100%

+100%

+2.8%

Collection rate

LfL rents

LfL values

+13%

LfL rents

96.5%

Occupancy rate

(+1.5 pt vs end-2021)

7.2

Years walb

(+0.2 pt)

+2.6%

LfL values

LFL = Like-for-like

4

STRONG GROWTH IN H1 2022 RESULTS…

EXCELLENT FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

+17%

+8%

YOY

EPRA NDV

YOY

€107.4/sh.

ADJUSTED

EPRA

+8%

EARNINGS

€2.37/sh.

YOY

EPRA NTA

€109.4/sh.

HEALTHY

BALANCE SHEET

86%

AVERAGE

HEDGING RATIO

COST

(VS 84% 2021)

OF DEBT

1.14%

LTV

39.5%

-6BPS vs. 2021

-170BPS YOY

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
