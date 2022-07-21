Covivio : Analysts Presentation H1 2022

Build sustainable relationships and well-being
COVIVIO
Goujon - Paris
Naiadi - Rome
H1 2022 RESULTS
Uhland - Berlin
Wellio - Milan Duomo
SUMMARY
I.
INTRODUCTION: BUILDING MOMENTUM
3
II.
ACCELERATION IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE
7
III.
H1 2022 RESULTS : GROWTH IN ALL KPIs
30
IV.
OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
41
INTRODUCTION
BUILDING MOMENTUM
Percier - Paris
GAINING MOMENTUM IN H1 2022
STRONG ACTIVITY PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES
OFFICES
GERMAN RESIDENTIAL
HOTELS
Success of our business model
101,000 m2
+3.2%
+0.7%
Let or Pre-Let
LfL values
94.3%
LfL rents
+3%
Occupancy rate
On development Pipeline
New high total return semester
99.0%
+3.0%
+5.9%
Faster than expected recovery
100%
+100%
+2.8%
Collection rate
+13%
LfL rents
96.5%
Occupancy rate
(+1.5 pt vs end-2021)
7.2
Years walb
(+0.2 pt)
+2.6%
LfL values
LFL = Like-for-like
4
STRONG GROWTH IN H1 2022 RESULTS…
EXCELLENT FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
+17%
+8%
YOY
EPRA NDV
€107.4/sh.
ADJUSTED
EPRA
EARNINGS
€2.37/sh.
EPRA NTA
€109.4/sh.
HEALTHY
BALANCE SHEET
86%
AVERAGE
HEDGING RATIO
COST
(VS 84% 2021)
OF DEBT
1.14%
LTV
39.5%
-6BPS vs. 2021
-170BPS YOY
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Covivio SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:23:01 UTC.