Covivio - Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 30 juin 2024

09 Jul 2024 18:00 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

COVIVIO

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1269235_Communiqu_de_presse__Covivio__Bilan_semestriel_du_contrat_de_liquidit.pdf

Source

COVIVIO

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

COVIVIO, COVIVIO REIT

ISIN

FR0000064578, FR0000064578

Symbol

COV, 4COV

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 16:04:11 UTC.