Paris, 20 July 2023, 6:00 pm First-half 2023 results: Solid operating performance, balance sheet strengthened "In a real estate environment marked by rising interest rates and a slowdown in the investment market, Covivio is rapidly adapting. The €350m of new disposal agreements as well as the scrip dividend further reinforce the balance sheet's solidity. Meanwhile, strong like-for-like revenue growth of 7.6% has allowed us to raise our recurring net income guidance for 2023." Christophe Kullmann, Covivio Chief Executive Officer +7.6% like-for-like revenue growth Revenues of €321 million in Group share, up 5% as reported and up 7.6% like-for-like

like-for-like Offices: 68,750 m² of offices let or renewed and like-for-like rental growth of +5.3%

68,750 m² of offices let or renewed and like-for-like rental growth of +5.3% Germany Residential: acceleration of like-for-like growth (+3.8%) and average reversion of +20%

acceleration of like-for-like growth (+3.8%) and average reversion of +20% Hotels: up 20% like-for-like, including variable revenues up 42% and fixed rents up 10%

up 20% like-for-like, including variable revenues up 42% and fixed rents up 10% 95.8% occupancy rate and 7-year firm average lease maturity Maintained healthy balance sheet despite values adjustment Portfolio value at €16.4 billion (€24.8 billion at 100%), down -5.5%like-for-like and -7.8% over one year

(€24.8 billion at 100%), down -5.5%like-for-like and -7.8% over one year €350 million (€437 million at 100%) in new disposal agreements year-to-date

in new disposal agreements year-to-date Scrip dividend option 79% subscribed, thereby strengthening the balance sheet by €279 million

thereby strengthening the balance sheet by €279 million €765 million financed or refinanced in H1 2023 , reducing 2024/2025 debt maturities

BBB+ rating and stable outlook confirmed by S&P in May 2023 Stable recurring net income Recurring net income of €223.4 million or €2.36 per share, stable year-on-year despite the impact of disposals

Debt ratio contained (LTV at 40.7%)

Net tangible assets (EPRA NTA) impacted by values decline: €91.1 per share (down 14% over six months) New ESG milestones reached Adoption of "Say on Climate" resolution at 94%, publication of Second Climate Report, and share of certified portfolio at 93.5%

at 94%, publication of Second Climate Report, and share of certified portfolio at 93.5% S&P Global Rating score raised to 85/100 and "sector leader" status confirmed

Proportion of green debt raised to 50% from 38% at end-2022 2023 guidance raised Strong operating momentum offsetting the increase in financial expenses

offsetting the increase in financial expenses 2023 adjusted EPRA Earnings guidance raised to around €420 million from initial €410 million

COVIVIO 2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS Covivio: a diversified and continuously adapting portfolio Covivio has a €24.8 billion (€16.4 billion Group share) portfolio of diversified assets in Europe, in sectors where it is a leading player: 54% of the portfolio comprises offices in France, Italy and Germany, mainly in central locations in Paris, Milan and the main German cities;

in France, Italy and Germany, mainly in central locations in Paris, Milan and the main German cities; Germany Residential represents 30% of the portfolio. It is located in the city centres of Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, Hamburg, and in major cities in North Rhine-Westphalia;

Hotels (16% of the portfolio), located in major European tourist destinations (Paris, Berlin, Rome, Madrid, Barcelona, London, etc.), are let to and managed by major operators such as Accor, IHG, B&B, NH Hotels, etc. The portfolio is managed according to three strategic pillars: Central locations in major European cities, primarily Paris, Berlin and Milan. As a result, 97% of the properties are within a five-minute walk of public transport. New building design combining energy performance, well-being and adaptation to changing trends. Projects under renovation or construction already 62% pre-let. Fostering a customer culture with a user-centric strategy. Covivio supports its clients in their real estate strategies over the long term, by co-designing their projects and forging sustainable partnerships (firm average lease maturity of 7 years). This is reflected in a strong advisory approach, an ambitious service policy and ever more flexibility, including hybrid offers combining commercial leases and flexible contracts. 2

COVIVIO 2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS Solid operating performance across all business lines Offices: +5.3% like-for-like rental growth Consolidation of take-up, continued increase in prime rents1 After two strong years in 2021 and 2022, take-up is slowing on average in Europe. In Greater Paris, take-up fell 22% to 816,200 m² for the first half of 2023. Demand remains largely focused on the most central districts, with Paris inner-city accounting for nearly 44%. While immediate supply increased 10% year-on-year to 4.5 million m² (8% vacancy rate), it fell 21% over the same period in Paris CBD, with a vacancy rate down to below 2.5%. This accentuated polarisation continued to boost prime rents, up 9% year-on-year and crossing the €1,000/m²/year mark for the first time ever. Incentives slightly increased to 24.6% on average, with strong disparities between Paris CBD (16%) and La Défense (34%). These trends are also observable in Milan and the main German cities. In Milan, after a record year 2022, take- up fell 20% to 202,000 m². The average vacancy rate stood at 10.8% but remains limited in the city centre (5.1%). Prime rents rose 4% year-on-year to €700/m²/year. Lastly, in the six largest German cities, take-up fell 35% to 1.1 million m², while the vacancy rate rose 0.5pt to 6% (but remained low in Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne at 3.9%). Prime rents continued to rise, up 11% year-on-year, including a 5% increase in Berlin (€540/m²/year). On average in Europe, BNP Paribas Real Estate expects take-up to fall around 10% in 2023 followed by a 5% upswing in 2024. Dynamic first-half letting activity In this context, Covivio's letting performance remained dynamic, boosted by its strategy focused on centrality, new or renewed offices and client-centricity, adapting its strategy in less central localisations. Lettings and lease renewals totalled 68,750 m² over six months, comprising 44,600 m² of new lettings and 24,150 m² of lease renewals. In France, several significant lettings are worth noting, with strong momentum in the second quarter: 3,514 m² in CB21 (La Défense), bringing the occupancy rate to 99% compared to 93% at the beginning of the year;

6,110 m² let in the Atlantis building (Issy-les-Moulineaux), a few months after the departure of the long- standing tenant occupying 11,500 m², bringing the occupancy rate to 56%;

(Issy-les-Moulineaux), a few months after the departure of the long- standing tenant occupying 11,500 m², bringing the occupancy rate to 56%; 1,439 m² in the 32 B building (Boulogne), resulting in full occupancy;

1,503 m² in the So Pop building (Paris-Saint Ouen), now 39% let;

(Paris-Saint Ouen), now 39% let; 7,875 m² in the Maslö building (Levallois), bringing the occupancy rate to 68% compared to 43% at end- 2022, a few months after delivery. Germany enjoyed a brisk first half with 11,179 m² of new lettings, including 7,776 m² in the Zeughaus building (Hamburg), bringing the occupancy rate to 95%. 22,049 m² of leases have also been renewed, including 7,901 m² in the CCC building and 5,993 m² on FAC building (both in Frankfurt), as well as 2,930 m² in Zeughaus. In Italy, the trend remained highly favourable and the occupancy rate stayed above 98%. 1 Sources: BNP Paribas Real Estate, Immostat, DILS, JLL 3

COVIVIO 2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS Following these letting successes, the occupancy rate, impacted in the first quarter by two asset deliveries and one departure, rebounded 90 bp in the second quarter and stood at 93.1% at end June. Like-for-like growth increased 5.3%, mainly driven by indexation (5.2 pts). Germany Residential: accelerating rental growth Ongoing increase in market rents Germany's structural housing shortage is growing steadily (particularly in Berlin), in the face of strong immigration and dwindling supply. It is expected to exceed 700,000 units over the coming years. As a result, pressure is intensifying on market rents, which continue to grow, up 7.6%2 over six months and up 15.6% year-on-year for existing buildings in Berlin (around €12.8/m²/month at 30 June 2023). In addition, the latest indexation indices published in Germany (Mietspiegel) rose sharply, up 6% in Dresden, 21% in Munich and 5.4% in Berlin (which is expecting a second index revision in 2024). Steepening like-for-like growth Against this backdrop, the high-quality portfolio, mainly located in Berlin, posted robust performances benefitting from a 99.1% occupancy rate. Like-for-like rental growth accelerated in the first half to 3.8% (vs. 3.1% in 2022), driven by indexation (1.8 pp), modernisation works (1.1 pp) and reversion (1.1 pp). As such, relettings were realized with +20% reversion, of which 27% in Berlin. Hotels: strong first-half growth Sharp rise in average prices and return to 2019 levels Hotel performance in the first half of 2023 pursued its growth path driven by sharp rises in average prices, but also since May by a return to occupancy rates close to or above their 2019 levels (down 1.9 pp in Europe and up 1.2 pp in France). The existing strong domestic customer base strengthened further, while international customers also started to return. All hotel market segments from economy through to upscale benefited from these trends. As a result, RevPAR rose 12.7% on average in Europe, up 20% in May alone. Covivio's main markets significantly exceeded their 2019 performance: Italy (up 43% in May), France (up 29%) and the UK (up 17%). After trailing behind for some time, Germany, which is more exposed to business customers, also posted a marked increase in performance in May (up 14%). The medium-term outlook remains favourable and was even revised upwards by Oxford Economics between January and June 2023 (night in hotels expectations), up 10% and 20% respectively in France and Italy. In the short term, the summer period augurs well, with expected improvements versus 2022 performance driven by Southern European countries. First-half revenues up 20% like-for-like The excellent first-half performance by the hotel market resulted in revenue growth of 20.3% like-for-like. Boosted by a favourable base effect, variable revenues rose 42%: variable rents from the AccorInvest portfolio rose 32% like-for-like, driven by strong performances from the Paris assets, while EBITDA from hotel operating properties rose 54%. Fixed-rent revenues also rose sharply, up 10% like-for-like, driven by indexation (4.7 pp) the triggering of additional variable rents (4.6 pp) linked to solid performance as well as asset management operations (0.4 pt). 2 Source: Immoscout24 4