Covivio: Generali's shares in Covivio Hotels acquired

Covivio announces that it has finalized the acquisition, announced in February, of the 8.3% stake in its subsidiary Covivio Hotels held by Generali, in exchange for new Covivio shares, a transaction that increases its exposure to the hotel sector to 20% (from 17% by the end of 2023).



This strengthening of the real estate company's position in this growing asset class may be pursued via the launch, in the coming weeks, of a public exchange offer for the remaining 47.8% of Covivio Hotels' capital.



This offer would be made under the same conditions as the contribution by Generali, and Covivio has no intention of implementing a squeeze-out, nor of carrying out a merger within 12 months of the closing of the offer.



