Covivio: Generali's shares in Covivio Hotels acquired
This strengthening of the real estate company's position in this growing asset class may be pursued via the launch, in the coming weeks, of a public exchange offer for the remaining 47.8% of Covivio Hotels' capital.
This offer would be made under the same conditions as the contribution by Generali, and Covivio has no intention of implementing a squeeze-out, nor of carrying out a merger within 12 months of the closing of the offer.
