|Real-time Euronext Paris - 08:22:17 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|44.80 EUR
|-1.28%
|-0.93%
|-19.21%
|Jun. 09
|Covivio to Delist from Euronext Milan on June 26; Paris Stock Up 2%
|MT
|May. 22
|COVIVIO : Accelerating adjustment in German Residential
COVIVIO : German Residential down 7% in H1 23
Today at 08:10 am
Company Profile
Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with EUR 26 billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance. Its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.
SectorCommercial REITs
Ratings for Covivio
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
45.38EUR
Average target price
55.30EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.86%
Sector Other Commercial REITs
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.21%
|5 062 M $
|+1.35%
|4 802 M $
|-9.07%
|4 796 M $
|-3.13%
|4 418 M $
|+8.71%
|5 724 M $
|+4.53%
|5 898 M $
|-12.07%
|4 181 M $
|-3.65%
|3 847 M $
|+6.47%
|6 306 M $
|-6.09%
|3 603 M $