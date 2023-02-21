Covivio : Growth in 2022 earnings driven by record rental performance

"With record revenue growth and a 5% increase in earnings, 93% of its assets certified and a high customer satisfaction, Covivio reaped the benefits of its strategy in 2022. We look ahead with confidence in our ability to adapt and prepare for the future. The adjustments announced end-2022 in response to the new environment have been implemented, with €200 million in sales negotiated at the end of the year. Thus, we will keep on benefitting from the soundness of Covivio's business model, focusing on diversification, centrality, sustainable real estate and client centricity."

Christophe Kullmann, Covivio Chief Executive Officer

Revenues of €968 million on a consolidated basis and €633 million in Group share, up 12.7% like-for-like

Offices: like-for-like rental growth of 5.2% driven by lettings and indexation

Germany Residential: further sustained growth of 3.1% like-for-like

Hotels: revenues exceeded 2019 levels in the second half (up 64.3% like-for-like over the year)

€485 million in new preliminary sales agreements signed above 2021 appraisal values and €711 million in sales realized

€220 million reduction in net debt, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 39.5%

€1.1 billion in new financing in 2022, predominantly Green financing, including €0.9 billion in the second half

93% of the portfolio has received environmental certification and 63% of the office portfolio is certified HQE/BREEAM Very Good or higher

Strategy favoured by our clients: high satisfaction ratings across all asset classes

Proposal to submit a "Say-on-Climate" resolution to a vote at next 2023 AGM

Recurring net income (adjusted EPRA Earnings): €430 million (€4.58 per share), up 5%

Portfolio value at €26 billion (€17 billion Group share), stable on a like-for-like basis

10% increase (€107.8 per share) in net disposal value (EPRA NDV) through the fair value adjustment of debt hedging instruments and fixed-rate debt. Net tangible assets (EPRA NTA) are stable (€106.4 per share)