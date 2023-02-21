Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Covivio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:22 2023-02-21 am EST
62.00 EUR   -0.64%
12:01pGlobal markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
03:58aEuropeans down; Carel tops on Mid
AN
02:32aEuropeans down; wait for PMI flash.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covivio : Growth in 2022 earnings driven by record rental performance

02/21/2023 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"With record revenue growth and a 5% increase in earnings, 93% of its assets certified and a high customer satisfaction, Covivio reaped the benefits of its strategy in 2022. We look ahead with confidence in our ability to adapt and prepare for the future. The adjustments announced end-2022 in response to the new environment have been implemented, with €200 million in sales negotiated at the end of the year. Thus, we will keep on benefitting from the soundness of Covivio's business model, focusing on diversification, centrality, sustainable real estate and client centricity."
Christophe Kullmann, Covivio Chief Executive Officer

12.7% like-for-like revenue growth
  • Revenues of €968 million on a consolidated basis and €633 million in Group share, up 12.7% like-for-like
  • Offices: like-for-like rental growth of 5.2% driven by lettings and indexation
  • Germany Residential: further sustained growth of 3.1% like-for-like
  • Hotels: revenues exceeded 2019 levels in the second half (up 64.3% like-for-like over the year)
Strengthening of balance sheet quality
  • €485 million in new preliminary sales agreements signed above 2021 appraisal values and €711 million in sales realized
  • €220 million reduction in net debt, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 39.5%
  • €1.1 billion in new financing in 2022, predominantly Green financing, including €0.9 billion in the second half
ESG strategy: new progress across all areas
  • 93% of the portfolio has received environmental certification and 63% of the office portfolio is certified HQE/BREEAM Very Good or higher
  • Strategy favoured by our clients: high satisfaction ratings across all asset classes
  • Proposal to submit a "Say-on-Climate" resolution to a vote at next 2023 AGM
5% growth in recurring net income in 2022
  • Recurring net income (adjusted EPRA Earnings): €430 million (€4.58 per share), up 5%
  • Portfolio value at €26 billion (€17 billion Group share), stable on a like-for-like basis
  • 10% increase (€107.8 per share) in net disposal value (EPRA NDV) through the fair value adjustment of debt hedging instruments and fixed-rate debt. Net tangible assets (EPRA NTA) are stable (€106.4 per share)
2023 outlook
  • Further solid operating momentum in 2023, expected to offset the increase in financing costs and the impact of market trends in non-core offices
  • Implementation of strategic adjustments announced in December 2022 and focused on balance sheet strengthening: €1.5 billion disposal target by end-2024 (of which €200 million negotiated in recent weeks) and refocus of the development pipeline
  • Proposal of a maintained dividend, at €3.75 per share, with the option of payment in shares, benefitting from the support of the main shareholders (51% of capital), already committed to opt for the payment in shares
  • 2023 adjusted EPRA Earnings guidance of around €410 million, flat restated from the deleveraging effect.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 17:31:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COVIVIO
12:01pGlobal markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
03:58aEuropeans down; Carel tops on Mid
AN
02:32aEuropeans down; wait for PMI flash.
AN
02/20Mib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
02/20Global markets live: Airbus, Tesla, Meta, Commerzbank...
MS
2022Covivio : Capital Markets Day 2022 - Berlin
PU
2022Covivio : Capital Markets Day 2022 - Berlin
PU
2022Covivio : 2022 Capital Markets Day – A resilient business model
PU
2022Covivio : lets entire “21 Goujon” building located in Paris 8th arrondissement
PU
2022Covivio : Document AMF CP. 2022E869907
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 978 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
Net income 2022 365 M 390 M 390 M
Net Debt 2022 8 640 M 9 233 M 9 233 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 5 851 M 6 253 M 6 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart COVIVIO
Duration : Period :
Covivio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVIVIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 62,40 €
Average target price 59,50 €
Spread / Average Target -4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Joseph Kullmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arkwright Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Luc Biamonti Chairman
Laurie Goudallier Chief Transformation & IT Officer
Marielle Seegmuller Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVIVIO12.53%6 253
EQUINIX, INC.9.42%66 476
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.24%41 467
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.46%32 248
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.10.92%27 967
W. P. CAREY INC.7.40%17 678