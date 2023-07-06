PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 6th July 2023
Half-yearly report on the COVIVIO liquidity contract
entered into with EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract granted by Covivio to EXANE BNP PARIBAS, on the trade date of 30 June 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 122,887 COVIVIO shares,
- €3,120,530.
During the first semester 2023, it was negotiated a total of:
Buy
297,855 shares
€16,247,111
2,227 transactions
Sell
253,410 shares
€14,054,857
2,201 transactions
As a reminder, on the date of entry enforce of the contract, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account as follows:
- 63,343 COVIVIO shares,
- €4,610,245.
covivio.eu
COVIVIO
PRESS RELEASE
Daily report of the liquidity contract for the period from 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023
established in accordance with the provisions of AMF Decision n° 2021-01 of 22 June 2021
Buy
Sell
Date
Quantity
Number of
Amount in
Quantity
Number of
Amount in €
of shares
transactions
€
of shares
transactions
02/01/2023
241
2
13,617
4,600
56
260,245
03/01/2023
4,750
35
272,147
6,000
40
344,712
04/01/2023
4,250
35
248,311
5,750
50
337,077
05/01/2023
1,250
15
72,813
1,250
8
73,688
06/01/2023
2,000
18
115,538
2,500
19
145,125
09/01/2023
1,887
17
110,239
4,250
29
250,351
10/01/2023
3,000
29
174,837
11/01/2023
500
2
29,150
4,250
29
252,586
12/01/2023
1,750
16
106,201
6,250
44
381,775
13/01/2023
715
5
43,621
2,000
15
123,362
16/01/2023
3,000
24
188,364
17/01/2023
4,250
24
263,836
2,000
17
125,750
18/01/2023
1,001
11
61,762
500
2
31,125
19/01/2023
4,250
27
258,052
20/01/2023
3,000
24
180,663
1,607
17
97,138
23/01/2023
5,750
50
352,912
24/01/2023
1,250
12
77,688
1,250
9
78,188
25/01/2023
250
1
15,650
26/01/2023
1,510
11
94,511
1,250
10
78,563
27/01/2023
1,990
13
125,350
1,750
16
110,688
30/01/2023
500
1
31,375
31/01/2023
2,500
26
156,438
2,500
26
157,125
01/02/2023
2,500
20
157,950
2,500
18
158,688
02/02/2023
7,750
59
501,348
03/02/2023
1,250
6
81,688
500
1
32,800
06/02/2023
4,250
32
273,564
3,000
17
195,009
07/02/2023
3,000
24
193,239
3,000
18
194,064
08/02/2023
2,500
23
162,875
2,500
23
163,688
09/02/2023
3,000
24
195,624
1,000
7
65,700
10/02/2023
5,000
49
320,940
2,337
18
151,253
13/02/2023
500
1
31,900
1,000
7
64,150
14/02/2023
2,001
19
128,064
2,000
17
128,962
15/02/2023
3,000
22
189,939
16/02/2023
2,000
14
125,238
995
6
63,107
17/02/2023
2,000
19
124,838
2,500
36
156,975
20/02/2023
2,051
16
128,659
1,650
12
103,825
21/02/2023
2,000
30
123,838
2,000
14
124,000
covivio.eu
COVIVIO
PRESS RELEASE
22/02/2023
7,750
51
468,790
23/02/2023
1,000
3
59,825
4,250
34
257,627
24/02/2023
4,250
28
255,536
4,250
36
255,825
27/02/2023
1,948
10
118,429
28/02/2023
2,500
24
151,313
500
2
30,600
01/03/2023
4,250
30
255,162
02/03/2023
2,500
26
149,625
3,250
28
195,039
03/03/2023
4,250
29
258,889
4,250
24
259,913
06/03/2023
1,750
10
106,524
5,250
69
322,823
07/03/2023
1,250
15
76,975
500
6
31,000
08/03/2023
2,000
21
122,038
09/03/2023
7,750
47
460,040
10/03/2023
3,000
28
171,663
3,000
42
172,650
13/03/2023
5,750
39
327,411
4,500
28
259,538
14/03/2023
5,750
45
337,864
15/03/2023
6,750
33
389,678
16/03/2023
6,500
42
365,424
500
2
28,975
17/03/2023
7,250
44
400,787
500
3
28,450
20/03/2023
2,000
15
108,038
7,750
67
427,963
21/03/2023
500
1
28,350
22/03/2023
7,750
52
424,390
2
1
113
23/03/2023
3,000
31
159,189
500
5
26,625
24/03/2023
5,750
33
299,811
27/03/2023
740
11
38,887
28/03/2023
5,250
39
268,328
1,250
19
65,800
29/03/2023
3,250
33
166,927
4,250
23
219,287
30/03/2023
4,250
32
226,024
31/03/2023
2,500
21
133,913
2,500
27
134,300
03/04/2023
2,000
14
108,488
04/04/2023
500
1
27,000
2,000
25
109,362
05/04/2023
5,750
40
303,548
06/04/2023
3,000
19
159,414
11/04/2023
750
3
39,900
500
3
26,950
12/04/2023
5,750
36
312,277
13/04/2023
2,500
20
135,063
161
6
8,734
14/04/2023
3,000
24
164,814
17/04/2023
500
2
27,375
566
9
31,231
18/04/2023
1,250
9
68,563
1,250
2
68,625
19/04/2023
4,250
52
229,874
10
1
543
20/04/2023
1,753
12
94,411
1,753
10
94,890
21/04/2023
2,000
10
106,262
2,000
21
106,700
covivio.eu
COVIVIO
PRESS RELEASE
25/04/2023
4,000
30
198,156
2,000
12
99,280
26/04/2023
3,500
20
174,692
3,750
26
187,991
27/04/2023
2,300
16
115,626
3,250
26
164,011
28/04/2023
2,524
13
128,992
2,824
23
145,091
02/05/2023
5,250
37
265,802
4,000
63
203,352
03/05/2023
500
4
25,100
1,250
18
63,238
04/05/2023
4,250
26
211,880
4,250
45
212,254
05/05/2023
2,001
17
101,201
2,500
23
126,663
08/05/2023
1,262
8
63,538
09/05/2023
5,750
48
282,975
10/05/2023
3,000
14
143,235
3,000
22
143,700
11/05/2023
1,250
5
60,605
1,250
14
61,030
12/05/2023
3,913
30
188,000
15/05/2023
500
2
23,700
1,250
11
59,945
16/05/2023
2,250
21
109,024
1,554
15
75,453
17/05/2023
1,250
17
59,370
1,250
15
59,500
18/05/2023
3,250
16
157,177
3,250
21
158,295
19/05/2023
1,538
10
72,340
1,928
15
90,946
22/05/2023
1,250
14
58,680
1,250
24
58,991
23/05/2023
500
1
23,480
3,000
26
143,445
24/05/2023
3,000
28
141,426
25/05/2023
4,250
28
197,472
26/05/2023
1,250
7
57,155
500
7
23,140
29/05/2023
2,000
17
91,016
1,250
12
57,625
30/05/2023
1,250
6
57,055
2,000
20
92,106
31/05/2023
2,000
18
90,596
2,000
17
91,386
01/06/2023
4,000
23
181,256
4,000
34
182,280
02/06/2023
2,750
17
127,831
4,500
30
209,484
05/06/2023
2,500
13
117,430
1,250
11
59,295
06/06/2023
500
3
23,190
1,250
19
58,670
07/06/2023
1,250
10
58,490
1,250
11
58,750
08/06/2023
2,653
27
123,810
20
1
946
09/06/2023
3,000
23
141,885
12/06/2023
1,250
9
58,580
13/06/2023
4,250
36
195,407
14/06/2023
2,000
13
92,326
2,000
15
92,496
15/06/2023
2,000
26
91,406
2,000
25
91,770
16/06/2023
500
2
22,690
3,500
49
161,504
19/06/2023
2,000
17
91,166
20/06/2023
3,173
31
142,166
3,000
36
134,940
21/06/2023
2,000
10
88,616
65
2
2,899
covivio.eu
COVIVIO
PRESS RELEASE
22/06/2023
1,250
8
54,430
1,250
12
54,800
23/06/2023
2,000
18
86,776
26/06/2023
2,000
15
85,136
2,000
19
85,800
27/06/2023
500
2
21,380
1,250
5
54,300
28/06/2023
2,015
12
87,677
2,750
40
120,315
29/06/2023
2,077
15
90,701
30/06/2023
500
2
21,590
1,400
14
61,187
TOTAL
297,855
2,227
16,247,111
253,410
2,201
14,054,857
CONTACTS
Press relations
Investor relations
Géraldine Lemoine
Vladimir Minot
Tel : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 00
Tel : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 94
geraldine.lemoine@covivio.fr
vladimir.minot@covivio.fr
Louise-Marie Guinet
Tel : + 33 (0)1 43 26 73 56
covivio@wellcom.fr
covivio.eu
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Covivio SA published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 17:13:09 UTC.