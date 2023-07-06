PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 6th July 2023

Half-yearly report on the COVIVIO liquidity contract

entered into with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract granted by Covivio to EXANE BNP PARIBAS, on the trade date of 30 June 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

122,887 COVIVIO shares,

€3,120,530.

During the first semester 2023, it was negotiated a total of:

Buy 297,855 shares €16,247,111 2,227 transactions Sell 253,410 shares €14,054,857 2,201 transactions

As a reminder, on the date of entry enforce of the contract, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account as follows:

63,343 COVIVIO shares,

€4,610,245.

