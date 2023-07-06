PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 6th July 2023

Half-yearly report on the COVIVIO liquidity contract

entered into with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract granted by Covivio to EXANE BNP PARIBAS, on the trade date of 30 June 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 122,887 COVIVIO shares,
  • €3,120,530.

During the first semester 2023, it was negotiated a total of:

Buy

297,855 shares

€16,247,111

2,227 transactions

Sell

253,410 shares

€14,054,857

2,201 transactions

As a reminder, on the date of entry enforce of the contract, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account as follows:

  • 63,343 COVIVIO shares,
  • €4,610,245.

Daily report of the liquidity contract for the period from 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023

established in accordance with the provisions of AMF Decision n° 2021-01 of 22 June 2021

Buy

Sell

Date

Quantity

Number of

Amount in

Quantity

Number of

Amount in €

of shares

transactions

of shares

transactions

02/01/2023

241

2

13,617

4,600

56

260,245

03/01/2023

4,750

35

272,147

6,000

40

344,712

04/01/2023

4,250

35

248,311

5,750

50

337,077

05/01/2023

1,250

15

72,813

1,250

8

73,688

06/01/2023

2,000

18

115,538

2,500

19

145,125

09/01/2023

1,887

17

110,239

4,250

29

250,351

10/01/2023

3,000

29

174,837

11/01/2023

500

2

29,150

4,250

29

252,586

12/01/2023

1,750

16

106,201

6,250

44

381,775

13/01/2023

715

5

43,621

2,000

15

123,362

16/01/2023

3,000

24

188,364

17/01/2023

4,250

24

263,836

2,000

17

125,750

18/01/2023

1,001

11

61,762

500

2

31,125

19/01/2023

4,250

27

258,052

20/01/2023

3,000

24

180,663

1,607

17

97,138

23/01/2023

5,750

50

352,912

24/01/2023

1,250

12

77,688

1,250

9

78,188

25/01/2023

250

1

15,650

26/01/2023

1,510

11

94,511

1,250

10

78,563

27/01/2023

1,990

13

125,350

1,750

16

110,688

30/01/2023

500

1

31,375

31/01/2023

2,500

26

156,438

2,500

26

157,125

01/02/2023

2,500

20

157,950

2,500

18

158,688

02/02/2023

7,750

59

501,348

03/02/2023

1,250

6

81,688

500

1

32,800

06/02/2023

4,250

32

273,564

3,000

17

195,009

07/02/2023

3,000

24

193,239

3,000

18

194,064

08/02/2023

2,500

23

162,875

2,500

23

163,688

09/02/2023

3,000

24

195,624

1,000

7

65,700

10/02/2023

5,000

49

320,940

2,337

18

151,253

13/02/2023

500

1

31,900

1,000

7

64,150

14/02/2023

2,001

19

128,064

2,000

17

128,962

15/02/2023

3,000

22

189,939

16/02/2023

2,000

14

125,238

995

6

63,107

17/02/2023

2,000

19

124,838

2,500

36

156,975

20/02/2023

2,051

16

128,659

1,650

12

103,825

21/02/2023

2,000

30

123,838

2,000

14

124,000

22/02/2023

7,750

51

468,790

23/02/2023

1,000

3

59,825

4,250

34

257,627

24/02/2023

4,250

28

255,536

4,250

36

255,825

27/02/2023

1,948

10

118,429

28/02/2023

2,500

24

151,313

500

2

30,600

01/03/2023

4,250

30

255,162

02/03/2023

2,500

26

149,625

3,250

28

195,039

03/03/2023

4,250

29

258,889

4,250

24

259,913

06/03/2023

1,750

10

106,524

5,250

69

322,823

07/03/2023

1,250

15

76,975

500

6

31,000

08/03/2023

2,000

21

122,038

09/03/2023

7,750

47

460,040

10/03/2023

3,000

28

171,663

3,000

42

172,650

13/03/2023

5,750

39

327,411

4,500

28

259,538

14/03/2023

5,750

45

337,864

15/03/2023

6,750

33

389,678

16/03/2023

6,500

42

365,424

500

2

28,975

17/03/2023

7,250

44

400,787

500

3

28,450

20/03/2023

2,000

15

108,038

7,750

67

427,963

21/03/2023

500

1

28,350

22/03/2023

7,750

52

424,390

2

1

113

23/03/2023

3,000

31

159,189

500

5

26,625

24/03/2023

5,750

33

299,811

27/03/2023

740

11

38,887

28/03/2023

5,250

39

268,328

1,250

19

65,800

29/03/2023

3,250

33

166,927

4,250

23

219,287

30/03/2023

4,250

32

226,024

31/03/2023

2,500

21

133,913

2,500

27

134,300

03/04/2023

2,000

14

108,488

04/04/2023

500

1

27,000

2,000

25

109,362

05/04/2023

5,750

40

303,548

06/04/2023

3,000

19

159,414

11/04/2023

750

3

39,900

500

3

26,950

12/04/2023

5,750

36

312,277

13/04/2023

2,500

20

135,063

161

6

8,734

14/04/2023

3,000

24

164,814

17/04/2023

500

2

27,375

566

9

31,231

18/04/2023

1,250

9

68,563

1,250

2

68,625

19/04/2023

4,250

52

229,874

10

1

543

20/04/2023

1,753

12

94,411

1,753

10

94,890

21/04/2023

2,000

10

106,262

2,000

21

106,700

25/04/2023

4,000

30

198,156

2,000

12

99,280

26/04/2023

3,500

20

174,692

3,750

26

187,991

27/04/2023

2,300

16

115,626

3,250

26

164,011

28/04/2023

2,524

13

128,992

2,824

23

145,091

02/05/2023

5,250

37

265,802

4,000

63

203,352

03/05/2023

500

4

25,100

1,250

18

63,238

04/05/2023

4,250

26

211,880

4,250

45

212,254

05/05/2023

2,001

17

101,201

2,500

23

126,663

08/05/2023

1,262

8

63,538

09/05/2023

5,750

48

282,975

10/05/2023

3,000

14

143,235

3,000

22

143,700

11/05/2023

1,250

5

60,605

1,250

14

61,030

12/05/2023

3,913

30

188,000

15/05/2023

500

2

23,700

1,250

11

59,945

16/05/2023

2,250

21

109,024

1,554

15

75,453

17/05/2023

1,250

17

59,370

1,250

15

59,500

18/05/2023

3,250

16

157,177

3,250

21

158,295

19/05/2023

1,538

10

72,340

1,928

15

90,946

22/05/2023

1,250

14

58,680

1,250

24

58,991

23/05/2023

500

1

23,480

3,000

26

143,445

24/05/2023

3,000

28

141,426

25/05/2023

4,250

28

197,472

26/05/2023

1,250

7

57,155

500

7

23,140

29/05/2023

2,000

17

91,016

1,250

12

57,625

30/05/2023

1,250

6

57,055

2,000

20

92,106

31/05/2023

2,000

18

90,596

2,000

17

91,386

01/06/2023

4,000

23

181,256

4,000

34

182,280

02/06/2023

2,750

17

127,831

4,500

30

209,484

05/06/2023

2,500

13

117,430

1,250

11

59,295

06/06/2023

500

3

23,190

1,250

19

58,670

07/06/2023

1,250

10

58,490

1,250

11

58,750

08/06/2023

2,653

27

123,810

20

1

946

09/06/2023

3,000

23

141,885

12/06/2023

1,250

9

58,580

13/06/2023

4,250

36

195,407

14/06/2023

2,000

13

92,326

2,000

15

92,496

15/06/2023

2,000

26

91,406

2,000

25

91,770

16/06/2023

500

2

22,690

3,500

49

161,504

19/06/2023

2,000

17

91,166

20/06/2023

3,173

31

142,166

3,000

36

134,940

21/06/2023

2,000

10

88,616

65

2

2,899

22/06/2023

1,250

8

54,430

1,250

12

54,800

23/06/2023

2,000

18

86,776

26/06/2023

2,000

15

85,136

2,000

19

85,800

27/06/2023

500

2

21,380

1,250

5

54,300

28/06/2023

2,015

12

87,677

2,750

40

120,315

29/06/2023

2,077

15

90,701

30/06/2023

500

2

21,590

1,400

14

61,187

TOTAL

297,855

2,227

16,247,111

253,410

2,201

14,054,857

CONTACTS

Press relations

Investor relations

Géraldine Lemoine

Vladimir Minot

Tel : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 00

Tel : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 94

geraldine.lemoine@covivio.fr

vladimir.minot@covivio.fr

Louise-Marie Guinet

Tel : + 33 (0)1 43 26 73 56

covivio@wellcom.fr

