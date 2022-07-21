Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Covivio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
56.20 EUR   -2.43%
12:14pCOVIVIO : Strong growth in first-half 2022 results, bolstered by record rental activity
PU
12:14pCOVIVIO : Jean-Luc Biamonti replaces Jean Laurent as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Covivio
PU
07/12COVIVIO : Half-yearly report on the COVIVIO liquidity contract entered into with EXANE BNP PARIBAS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covivio : Jean-Luc Biamonti replaces Jean Laurent as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Covivio

07/21/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Covivio Board of Directors met on 21 July and unanimously decided to appoint Jean-Luc Biamonti as Chairman. An independent director of Covivio since 2011, he succeeds Jean Laurent, who is appointed Honorary Chairman.

Jean Laurent has decided to bring forward the end of his third term of office due to health reasons and resign as a director and Chairman of the Covivio Board, a position he held for almost 12 years.

The Board of Directors, having warmly thanked Jean Laurent for his outstanding leadership of the Board since 2011, unanimously decided to appoint Jean-Luc Biamonti as Chairman. Jean-Luc Biamonti, 68, is a graduate of ESSEC and holds an MBA from Columbia University. He started his professional career at Nestlé in 1979 before moving into investment banking, working for The First Boston Corporation, Wasserstein Perella and Crédit Lyonnais Security. In 1993, he joined Goldman Sachs where he headed the investment banking business in France and Belgium and later the retail and consumer goods sector in Europe as a Partner. In 2013, he founded Calcium Capital and developed an SME investment business via this group. He became Deputy Chairman of Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco in 2013.

Jean Luc Biamonti has been an independent director of Covivio since 2011. He has chaired the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.

"I would like to thank Jean Laurent for all that he has contributed to Covivio over the past eleven years. He succeeded in developing a very high quality of dialogue and reflection on the company's strategy within the Board. Highly committed to environmental and societal causes, he has made a major contribution to Covivio's European development. I formed a seamless and complementary partnership with him. I am pleased to be able to continue to lead Covivio with Jean-Luc Biamonti, who I am sure will chair the Board of Directors with passion and commitment."Christophe Kullmann, Covivio Chief Executive Officer.

"I am humbled and excited to take on my new role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Covivio. I will strive to cultivate and sustain the outstanding culture that Jean Laurent has created. I would like to thank him and extend to him my warmest regards. Covivio is a European leader in its sector, which has consistently set itself apart through the quality of its strategic choices and the very high level of trust placed in it by its stakeholders. The responsibility for continuing Covivio's development on this path lies with me and the members of the Board, together with Christophe Kullmann, his management team and all of Covivio's teams."Jean-Luc Biamonti.

At the same meeting, and following the death of Leonardo Del Vecchio on 27 June, the Board members decided to co-opt the company Delfin as a director.
It will be represented on the Board by Giovanni Giallombardo, former General Manager of UniCredit Luxembourg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Luxair S.A. and member of the Board of Directors of Delfin Sarl.

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COVIVIO
12:14pCOVIVIO : Strong growth in first-half 2022 results, bolstered by record rental activity
PU
12:14pCOVIVIO : Jean-Luc Biamonti replaces Jean Laurent as Chairman of the Board of Directors of..
PU
07/12COVIVIO : Half-yearly report on the COVIVIO liquidity contract entered into with EXANE BNP..
PU
07/04LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio's close aide takes reins of business empire
RE
07/04Ray-Ban owner's close aide takes reins of business empire
RE
06/27Reaction to death of Italian business tycoon Del Vecchio
RE
06/20COVIVIO : Information on treasury shares transactions from 9th to 17th June 2022
PU
06/20COVIVIO : Details of transactions on own shares from 09 to 17 June 2022
PU
05/25COVIVIO : Climate Report
PU
05/24COVIVIO : Details of transactions on own shares on 16 05 22
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 985 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
Net income 2022 710 M 724 M 724 M
Net Debt 2022 7 370 M 7 521 M 7 521 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,40x
Yield 2022 6,76%
Capitalization 5 431 M 5 542 M 5 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart COVIVIO
Duration : Period :
Covivio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVIVIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 57,60 €
Average target price 66,94 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Joseph Kullmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arkwright Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean Gaston Laurent Chairman
Marielle Seegmuller Operations Director
Marjolaine Alquier de L'epine Director-Audit, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVIVIO-20.43%5 542
EQUINIX, INC.-24.65%58 015
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.11%42 262
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-32.16%35 106
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-36.37%24 124
W. P. CAREY INC.1.76%15 979