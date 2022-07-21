Covivio : Jean-Luc Biamonti replaces Jean Laurent as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Covivio

The Covivio Board of Directors met on 21 July and unanimously decided to appoint Jean-Luc Biamonti as Chairman. An independent director of Covivio since 2011, he succeeds Jean Laurent, who is appointed Honorary Chairman.

Jean Laurent has decided to bring forward the end of his third term of office due to health reasons and resign as a director and Chairman of the Covivio Board, a position he held for almost 12 years.

The Board of Directors, having warmly thanked Jean Laurent for his outstanding leadership of the Board since 2011, unanimously decided to appoint Jean-Luc Biamonti as Chairman. Jean-Luc Biamonti, 68, is a graduate of ESSEC and holds an MBA from Columbia University. He started his professional career at Nestlé in 1979 before moving into investment banking, working for The First Boston Corporation, Wasserstein Perella and Crédit Lyonnais Security. In 1993, he joined Goldman Sachs where he headed the investment banking business in France and Belgium and later the retail and consumer goods sector in Europe as a Partner. In 2013, he founded Calcium Capital and developed an SME investment business via this group. He became Deputy Chairman of Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco in 2013.

Jean Luc Biamonti has been an independent director of Covivio since 2011. He has chaired the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.

"I would like to thank Jean Laurent for all that he has contributed to Covivio over the past eleven years. He succeeded in developing a very high quality of dialogue and reflection on the company's strategy within the Board. Highly committed to environmental and societal causes, he has made a major contribution to Covivio's European development. I formed a seamless and complementary partnership with him. I am pleased to be able to continue to lead Covivio with Jean-Luc Biamonti, who I am sure will chair the Board of Directors with passion and commitment."Christophe Kullmann, Covivio Chief Executive Officer.

"I am humbled and excited to take on my new role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Covivio. I will strive to cultivate and sustain the outstanding culture that Jean Laurent has created. I would like to thank him and extend to him my warmest regards. Covivio is a European leader in its sector, which has consistently set itself apart through the quality of its strategic choices and the very high level of trust placed in it by its stakeholders. The responsibility for continuing Covivio's development on this path lies with me and the members of the Board, together with Christophe Kullmann, his management team and all of Covivio's teams."Jean-Luc Biamonti.

At the same meeting, and following the death of Leonardo Del Vecchio on 27 June, the Board members decided to co-opt the company Delfin as a director.

It will be represented on the Board by Giovanni Giallombardo, former General Manager of UniCredit Luxembourg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Luxair S.A. and member of the Board of Directors of Delfin Sarl.