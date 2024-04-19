Covivio - Projet d'offre publique d'échange simplifiée visant les actions de la société Covivio Hotels

19 Apr 2024 18:30 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

COVIVIO

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1246687_2024.04.19_Projet_Stendhal__Projet_de_note_dinformation_OPE.pdf

Source

COVIVIO

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

COVIVIO, COVIVIO REIT

ISIN

FR0000064578, FR0000064578

Symbol

COV, 4COV

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 16:34:10 UTC.