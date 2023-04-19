|
Covivio : Q1 2023 – Slideshow
Wellio Duomo - Milan
Königstrasse 60 - Berlin
Build sustainable relationships and well-being
CB21 - La Défense
COVIVIO
Q1 2023 ACTIVITY
2023
Mercure - Paris Gare de Lyon THAPRIL 19
SUMMARY
I.
REAL ESTATE MARKETS
3
II.
Q1
2023 ACTIVITY
5
II.1.
Balance sheet strengthening ongoing
6
II.2.
Sound performances across all business lines
8
III.
Q1
2023 REVENUES
12
REAL ESTATE MARKETS
RENTAL MARKETS
Greater Paris example
Q1 23 vs. Q1 22
Polarization
Immediate offer
Prime rents
+8% in Greater Paris
+4%
intensifies
-14% in Paris
€1,000/m²
OFFICES
INVESTMENT MARKETS
Drop in Investment volumes in Q1 2023 in Europe
City centers
|
Outside city centers
|
Interest from equity investors
Low interest, mostly
and end-users
opportunistic buyers
-
Increasing housing shortage
-
Rents in Q1 23: +5% QoQ in Berlin1
-
Rental indexes in Munich (+21%) and Dresden (+6%)
Further
+10%
HOTELS
RevPAR
Feb. 2023 vs. 2019
Paris QCA
Gentilly
Feb. 2023
Mar. 2023
Price: ~€110M
Price: €70M
Surface: 3,000 m²
Surface: 14,200 m²
Price/m²: €37,000/m²
Price/m²: €4,900/m²
1 Source : ImmoScout24
4
II. Q1 2023 ACTIVITY
II.1. BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENING ONGOING
II.2. SOUND PERFORMANCES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS LINES
Herzogterrassen - Düsseldorf
|COVIVIO
|-0.99%
|5 648