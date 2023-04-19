Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Covivio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-04-19 am EDT
54.20 EUR   -1.28%
12:06p Activity At End-march 2023 : Like-for-like revenue growth of 11%
PU
12:06p Covivio : Q1 2023 – Slideshow
PU
11:51a Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Tesla...
MS
Covivio : Q1 2023 – Slideshow

04/19/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Wellio Duomo - Milan

Königstrasse 60 - Berlin

Build sustainable relationships and well-being

CB21 - La Défense

COVIVIO

Q1 2023 ACTIVITY

2023

Mercure - Paris Gare de Lyon THAPRIL 19

SUMMARY

I.

REAL ESTATE MARKETS

3

II.

Q1

2023 ACTIVITY

5

II.1.

Balance sheet strengthening ongoing

6

II.2.

Sound performances across all business lines

8

III.

Q1

2023 REVENUES

12

  1. REAL ESTATE MARKETS

21 Goujon - Paris

REAL ESTATE MARKETS

RENTAL MARKETS

Greater Paris example

Q1 23 vs. Q1 22

Polarization

Immediate offer

Prime rents

+8% in Greater Paris

+4%

intensifies

-14% in Paris

€1,000/m²

OFFICES

INVESTMENT MARKETS

Drop in Investment volumes in Q1 2023 in Europe

City centers

Outside city centers

Interest from equity investors

Low interest, mostly

and end-users

opportunistic buyers

GERMANY RESIDENTIAL

Continued rise in rents

  • Increasing housing shortage
  • Rents in Q1 23: +5% QoQ in Berlin1
  • Rental indexes in Munich (+21%) and Dresden (+6%)

'11 HOCHE''LE MAZAGRAN'

Further

+10%

increase in

HOTELS

RevPAR

Feb. 2023 vs. 2019

IN EUROPE

Paris QCA

Gentilly

Feb. 2023

Mar. 2023

Price: ~€110M

Price: €70M

Surface: 3,000 m²

Surface: 14,200 m²

Price/m²: €37,000/m²

Price/m²: €4,900/m²

1 Source : ImmoScout24

4

II. Q1 2023 ACTIVITY

II.1. BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENING ONGOING

II.2. SOUND PERFORMANCES ACROSS ALL BUSINESS LINES

Herzogterrassen - Düsseldorf

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
