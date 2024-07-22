Covivio - Résultats semestriels 2024 : Premier semestre transformant et perspectives relevées

22 Jul 2024 07:00 CEST
COVIVIO
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1271885_CP_Covivio__Rsultats_semestriels_2024_avec_annexes.pdf
COVIVIO
Les Echos
COVIVIO, COVIVIO REIT
FR0000064578, FR0000064578
COV, 4COV
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Covivio SA published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 05:06:08 UTC.