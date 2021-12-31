Log in
Covivio : SHARE CAPITAL VARIATION NOTICE FOR THE PERIOD BETWEEN 30 OF SEPTEMBER AND 31 OF DECEMBER 2021

12/31/2021 | 03:37pm EST
COVIVIO S.A.

SHARE CAPITAL VARIATION NOTICE

FOR THE PERIOD BETWEEN 30 OF SEPTEMBER AND 31 OF DECEMBER 2021

Paris, 31 December 2021. Pursuant to Article IA.2.3.5 of the Instructions to the Regulations of Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., please find below the details of intervened changes in the share capital of Covivio S.A. ("Covivio" or the "Company") for the period between 30 of September 2021 and today, December the 31st, 2021 and the consequent composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid) as at today.

It should be noted that, all changes occurred in the reference period are referable to the following decisions of the Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général) of the Company, Christophe Kullmann, as duly empowered pursuant to Covivio Shareholders Meetings' resolutions and Board of Directors' resolutions:

  • November 19, 2021: following the definitive assignment of 69,210 free shares (actions gratuites) to those entitled under the Covivio' stock incentive plans approved, inter alia, by the Shareholders' General Meeting of the company held on April, the 27th 2016, the assignment of which became definitive on November, the 22nd, the share capital of the Company increased from Euro 283,738,443.00 to Euro 283,946,073.00, divided into n. 94,648,691 ordinary shares with a nominal value of Euro 3.00 each.

As at today, December 31st, 2021, Covivio' share capital is therefore equal to Euro 283,946,073 fully paid and divided into n. 94,648,691 ordinary shares, for a nominal value of Euro 3.00 each.

SCHEME

Updated share capital

Previous share capital

Nominal

Nomin

Euro

no. shares

Euro

no. shares

al

value.

value.

Total,

283,946,073

94,648,691

€ 3

283,738,443

94,579,481

€ 3

out of

(at 31/03/2021)

(at 31/03/2021)

which:

Ordinary shares

283,946,073

94,648,691

€ 3

283,738,443

94,579,481

€ 3

(regular fruition)

(at 31/03/2021)

(at 31/03/2021)

Actual coupon no.: N.A.

Ordinary shares

(differential fruition)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Actual coupon no.: N.A.

Preference shares

(regular fruition)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Actual coupon no.: N.A.

Preference shares

(differential fruition)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Actual coupon no.: N.A.

Convertible saving shares

(regular fruition)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Actual coupon no.: N.A.

Convertible saving shares

(differential fruition)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Actual coupon no.: N.A.

Non convertible saving shares

(regular fruition)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Actual coupon no.: N.A.

Non convertible saving shares

(differential fruition)

Actual coupon no.: N.A.

-

-

-

-

-

-

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 20:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
