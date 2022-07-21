Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Covivio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
56.20 EUR   -2.43%
12:14pCOVIVIO : Strong growth in first-half 2022 results, bolstered by record rental activity
PU
12:14pCOVIVIO : Jean-Luc Biamonti replaces Jean Laurent as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Covivio
PU
07/12COVIVIO : Half-yearly report on the COVIVIO liquidity contract entered into with EXANE BNP PARIBAS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covivio : Strong growth in first-half 2022 results, bolstered by record rental activity

07/21/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"This excellent first half was marked by numerous operational successes across all activities, in particular thanks to 101,000 m² of new office leases signed and a stronger than expected recovery of the hotel industry. Covivio thus posted strong growth of financial results and confirmed its 2022 outlook. Despite an uncertain economic and financial environment, the rental dynamic of our markets, the relevance of our strategy focused on centrality, prime assets and customer culture, and the solidity of our governance, are long-term foundations to continue to generate value upon.", Christophe Kullmann, Covivio Chief Executive Officer

Strong acceleration of operational performance
  • 13.0% rise in revenues on a like-for-like basis and occupancy rate up 1.5 pts over six months, at 96.5%
  • Offices: record half-year for rent, with 101,000 m² let and pre-let and an increased occupancy rate of 94.3%, up 2.1 pts, representing a 3.2% like-for-like basis growth
  • Germany Residential: continued sustained rental growth at 3.0% on a like-for-like basis
  • Hotels: revenues, whether variable or fixed, were up 100% like-for-like, bolstered by a recovery that was significantly stronger than expected and asset management work
€27 billion portfolio (€18 billion Group share), up 2.6% on a like-for like basis
  • The office portfolio (up 0.7% on a like-for-like basis) was driven by robust rental activity the success of the development pipeline (up 3.0% like-for-like for committed projects)
  • Germany Residential: Values rose by 5.9% on a like-for-like basis against the backdrop of a housing shortage
  • Hotels: Up 2.8% on a like-for-like basis thanks to asset management work and the upturn in business
  • Quality rotation: €260 million in commitments for disposals reinvested in development
Strong growth in first-half 2022 results
  • Reducing our LTV by 1.7 pts year-on-year at 39.5%
  • NAV up from 8% to 17% year-on-year (EPRA NET of €109.4 and EPRA NAV of €107.4), driven by the increase in asset values
  • Adjusted EPRA Earnings up 8% at €223 million (€2.37 per share) and a €796 million net income (up 70%)
Governance: continuity in change
  • Jean-Luc Biamonti replaces Jean Laurent as the Chairman of the Covivio Board of Directors
  • Delfin has been co-opted as Covivio Director, represented by Giovanni Giallombardo
Guidance confirmed
  • Adjusted 2022 EPRA Earnings guidance confirmed at around €4.5 per share

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COVIVIO
12:14pCOVIVIO : Strong growth in first-half 2022 results, bolstered by record rental activity
PU
12:14pCOVIVIO : Jean-Luc Biamonti replaces Jean Laurent as Chairman of the Board of Directors of..
PU
07/12COVIVIO : Half-yearly report on the COVIVIO liquidity contract entered into with EXANE BNP..
PU
07/04LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio's close aide takes reins of business empire
RE
07/04Ray-Ban owner's close aide takes reins of business empire
RE
06/27Reaction to death of Italian business tycoon Del Vecchio
RE
06/20COVIVIO : Information on treasury shares transactions from 9th to 17th June 2022
PU
06/20COVIVIO : Details of transactions on own shares from 09 to 17 June 2022
PU
05/25COVIVIO : Climate Report
PU
05/24COVIVIO : Details of transactions on own shares on 16 05 22
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 985 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
Net income 2022 710 M 724 M 724 M
Net Debt 2022 7 370 M 7 521 M 7 521 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,40x
Yield 2022 6,76%
Capitalization 5 431 M 5 542 M 5 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart COVIVIO
Duration : Period :
Covivio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVIVIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 57,60 €
Average target price 66,94 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Joseph Kullmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arkwright Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean Gaston Laurent Chairman
Marielle Seegmuller Operations Director
Marjolaine Alquier de L'epine Director-Audit, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVIVIO-20.43%5 542
EQUINIX, INC.-24.65%58 015
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.11%42 262
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-32.16%35 106
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-36.37%24 124
W. P. CAREY INC.1.76%15 979