Oddo BHF has reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating and 54-euro price target on Covivio, following a half-yearly publication judged 'more than satisfactory, with a strengthening of FP (shareholders' equity) and good strategic visibility'.



The research house points out that the property company has raised its 2024 recurring net income target to around 460 million euros (from 440 million initially), on the basis of strong operating momentum close to expectations.



Oddo BHF also notes that Covivio has secured 80% of its disposal target of 1.5 billion euros by the end of 2024, and has taken a proactive approach to strengthening its top line, increasing its FP by 536 million euros over the half-year.



