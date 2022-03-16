Log in
Covivio : has signed a binding agreement for the disposal of an asset in Milan

03/16/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
Covivio has signed a binding agreement for the disposal of a multitenant office building to Aermont Capital

The complex, with a gross area of 28 thousand sqm, is located at Viale dell'Innovazione 3 in Milan, in the Bicocca area, and it is part of the "manage to core" portfolio. Hence, with this transaction, which should close in December, Covivio continues to streamline its portfolio and reduce its letting challenge. The Group also pursues its active asset rotation, selling non core or mature offices and reinvesting into new developments such as L'Oréal and Moncler headquarters in The Sign and Symbiosis districts of Milan, or Corso Italia and Wellio Duomo redevelopments in the CBD of the city.

This disposal was made at a value in line with the latest appraisal value.

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 16:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 939 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
Net income 2021 666 M 729 M 729 M
Net Debt 2021 8 525 M 9 334 M 9 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 5,37%
Capitalization 6 691 M 7 326 M 7 326 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
