Covivio : 2020 – Sustainable Performance Annual Report Download the pdf

05/27/2021 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Each year, Chapter 2 of the Covivio Universal Registration Document (URD) reﬂects the company's sustainable development strategy. This chapter is part of the Statement of Non-Financial (or extra-ﬁnancial) Performance (SNFP) of the Covivio group for the year 2020 and presents all the information required by Articles L. 225-102-1, R. 225-104, R. 225-105, R. 225-105-1 and R. 223-105-2 of the French Commercial Code. This SNFP was prepared with support from the Group's functional and operational departments. It is shared by the Executive Committee and then by the Board of Directors, which is particularly attentive to the social and environmental issues related to the company's business and Covivio's Purpose. Unless otherwise speciﬁed, the data presented in the SNFP is provided on a current basis. The reporting scope and methodology for the information in this chapter are presented in Section 2.7.1.

Chapter 2 also explains how Covivio's low-carbon strategy and objectives and initiatives align with the goal of limiting global warming to 2°C as enshrined in the Paris Agreement of December 2015. In particular, it presents energy consumption and CO2 emissions related to building use corrected for climate conditions. Every year, Covivio presents an accurate report on greenhouse gas emissions for each activity, by describing the challenges associated with climate, in compliance with the provisions of Article 173 of the Energy Transition and Green Growth Act and its Decree of 29 December 2015. Covivio includes the recommendations made by the group of climate experts that make up the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Since 2017, this reporting has been aligned to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations. It contains information on how the company takes the social and environmental consequences of its activity into account, as well as an analysis of the consequences of this activity on climate change.

The financial risks inherent in the effects of climate change seem limited in the short term. However, since 2017, Covivio has conducted various speciﬁc and more in-depth evaluations to this subject. The action already taken, in coordination with key tenants, associations, initiatives (IFPEB, Sekoya, etc.), and organisations such as the Building Scientiﬁc and Technical Centre (CSTB) or MSCI, aims to control these risks.

In accordance with the GRI Standards framework, the SASB(1) framework and the EPRA 2017 Best Practices Recommendations on Sustainability Reporting, two reporting controls are carried out by an independent third party (2.8): the ﬁrst relating to Green Bonds issued in 2016 and 2019 and the second relating to other aspects addressed in Chapter 2.

This information is also contained in Covivio's Annual Report on Sustainable Performance (www.Covivio.eu/fr).

A GLOBAL REPORTING

For many years, Covivio publishes different types of documents, which offer complete information, subject to veriﬁcation by independent third parties. These documents are available on the company's website (covivio.eu/en), and are completed with press releases: quarterly results publications, occasional information, etc.

(1) Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

SUMMARY

1

&QTSLYJWRXYWFYJLNHщ[NXNTS

Assert a role of responsible real estate operator

14

Promoting a resilient economic model

20

A performance built jointly with stakeholders

24

Identifying risks and seizing opportunities

28

Putting CSR at the heart of the business model

30

An ambitious European CSR action plan

34

2

3

4

5

6

Sustainable building

41

Key performance indicators for sustainable buildings

(at 31 December 2020)

43

Alignment with the recommendations of the TCFD

44

Asset obsolescence/Green value/Products anticipating societal changes

48

Managing operating expenses (energy, waste, certiﬁcations)

57

Security/Environmental safety/Regulatory compliance

67

Participate in the implementation of sustainable ﬁnance

72

Accelerating regional transformation

81

Key societal performance indicators (at 31 December 2020)

83

Integration within the sustainable city

84

Responsible supply chain

96

Quality of relations with external stakeholders (customers, suppliers, etc.)

100

*ZWTUJFSMZRFSHFUNYFQYMFYHWJFYJX[FQZJ

Key social performance indicators (at 31/12/2020)

107

Health, safety and well-being at work: a year marked by the management of the health crisis

108

Skills/Attractiveness/Diversity

110

Other issues identiﬁed in the CSR risk mapping

118

,T[JWSFSHJGFXJITSJYMNHXFSIYWFSXUFWJSH^

Effective governance tailored to the corporate strategy

124

Ethics and the ﬁght against fraud and corruption, foundations of Covivio's governance

131

Protection of corporate/smart building data

136

CSR performance

139

Environmental indicators

140

Social indicators

148

Concordance table - regulatory obligations

150

Index SASB - Real Estate Standard

152

Cross-reference table between Covivio's materiality matrix and GRI Standards

154

Veriﬁcation of corporate, environmental and societal information

156

Veriﬁcation of an independent third-party - Green Bond

159

R A P P O R T A N N U E L D E P E R F O R M A N C E D U R A B L E 2020 01

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

&9щ(4;.;.4щƼщ0*>щ)&9*8

2008

Delivery of DS Campus, ﬁrst development project and ﬁrst asset certiﬁed HQE

Adoption of the Afep-Medef Code as a corporate governance framework

03/08

Environmental and energy mapping of the portfolio

Grenelle I Law

2009

Deﬁnition of the Sustainable Development strategy

Launch of the Passerelle programme in relation with Sciences Po

12/07

Signing of the ﬁrst environmental annexes

Grenelle II Law

2010

Realisation of the Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)

Signing of the Diversity Charter

First SD Report, in addition to the CSR chapter

31/12

New Governance form, creation of a Board of Directors

Decree on environmental annexe

2011

Covivio selected for the ﬁrst time in the FTSE4Good index

Signing of the UN Global Compact

Signing of the HQE Performance Charter

Deﬁnition, then launch of the Responsible Purchasing Charter

24/04

The 2011 SD Report obtain the level GRI B+

Decree on CSR transparency

2012

Tie ﬁrst place in the Novethic Barometer

1st COP in-line on the UN Global Compact website

Implementation of the Responsible Purchasing Policy: 107 suppliers rated at the end of 2012

Charter for energy efficiency

Covivio is selected in the DJSI and 4 Vigeo indexes

of the tertiary buildings

2013

First LCA on a Covivio Hotels development project: B&B

Porte des Lilas

First LCA on an office development project: Paris Steel

Delivery of the ﬁrst "green" hotel for Covivio Hotels: B&B

Porte des Lilas

Signing of the Charter for energy efficiency of the tertiary buildings

7 ﬁrst assets certiﬁed under BREEAM In-Use

22/10

Writing of two technical speciﬁcations on biodiversity

EU CSR transparency Directive

2014

Covivio received the GBC France prize, category "Stakeholders"

The 2013 SD Report is awarded by an EPRA Gold

22/07

Responsible Purchasing: White Paper and signing of the Sustainable Suppliers'

French Law on the energy

2015

Relations Charter

Realisation of the study "Buildings and culture"

12/12

Carré Suffren, ﬁrst asset in use to obtain the BiodiverCity Label

Paris Agreement

Covivio, lone French REIT on the Carbon Disclosure Project "A-List"

First cost-shared study about the immaterial value with Goodwill

Covivio receives the "Best COP" Award from the Global Compact France

(category <500 employees)

2016

Success of the ﬁrst "Green Bond"

Circular economy: work in relation with the University La Sorbonne,

ﬁrst "Cradle-to-Cradle" study

Cube 2020 Award (energy efficiency - Carré Suffren)

19/07

Implementation of the reporting on the "Green Bond" portfolio

Ordinance

2017

Technical speciﬁcations on Building Management systems

Consideration of a monitoring device for energy and water consumptions

09/08

Writing of the "Mobility Plan"

Decree on CSR transparency

Statement of Non-Financial

Finalisation of the 2°C trajectory approved by the SBT initiative 6 months later. CDP:

Performance made mandatory

Climate A-List

Update of the Sustainable Purchasing policy tools: charter, questionnaire…

2018

2018 General Meeting Grand Prix - "Jury Prize" for the CSR component

Realisation of a CSR risk mapping at the Group level

"Best Statement of non-ﬁnancial performance, environmental component"/

PEE-Pollutec 2018

22/05

Covivio expresses its Purpose: Build sustainable relationships and well-being

Implementation of the PACTE law

2019

Vigeo-Eiris Sustainability Rating: A1+ and Sector Leader

Success of the second €500 M Green Bond emission in September

23/07

Launching of the supervision platform on the managed portfolio

Tertiary Decree

Obtention of the HQE Exploitation certiﬁcation on the whole German residential

portfolio

09/03

Creation of 2 monitoring tools for the carbon trajectory + 1 European LCA

Report on the EU green taxonomy

speciﬁcations

Creation of a European risks mapping of procurement

10/04

2020

GRESB: Covivio obtains the status Global «Sector Leader», in the category

"Method" order related to the

Diversiﬁed Offices/Residential - listed companies».

tertiary decree

Organisation of the European Air Quality Challenge, in partnership with EDF

Drafting of the European tertiary speciﬁcations summarising Covivio CSR standards

Resilience: Mapping on the European office park (France, Germany, Italy)

Anticipation of the implementation of the tertiary decree and European taxonomy

02

2020 A N N UA L R E P O R T O N S U S TA I N A B L E P E R F O R M A N C E

EDITORIAL BY THE CHIEF

*=*(:9.;*щ4++.(*7

CSR, A LEVER FOR RESILIENCE IN THE FACE OF THE HEALTH AND ECONOMIC CRISIS

2020 will go down as the year of an international health crisis of unprecedented magnitude, with considerable social and economic consequences for several months and for a period that no one can determine. It is still too early to quantify the changes that this crisis will cause to our lifestyles and our businesses. For some, this shock is only a foretaste of the greater upheavals that our civilization will encounter due to climate change. Even if these two shocks are different, in practice, they have consequences that impact simultaneously and in an interlinked manner, the economy, society, the environment and public health.

Placing the health and safety of its customers, employees and suppliers at the centre of its concerns, Covivio has endeavoured to deploy best practices both internally and externally from the start of the epidemic. In order to ensure the safety of its customers' workplaces, Covivio has implemented a rigorous health protocol in its offices, supplemented by audits, which has resulted in a certification developed with Bureau Veritas, as part of the Covivio CARE program. In addition, in view of the urgency of the situation, Covivio has made several of its hotels available to serve as emergency accommodation, in particular to accommodate caregivers. As we started to come out of the crisis and as soon as its franchised hotels reopened, Covivio offered, among other initiatives, nearly 2,000 free overnight stays to hospital caregivers in Metz, the historical cradle of the company and a region particularly affected by the crisis.

This health crisis, which quickly became an economic and social crisis, once again conﬁrmed the resilience of the Covivio model and the relevance of our CSR policy. This was enriched at the end of 2019 with the expression of our Purpose: "Building well-being and lasting ties". Covivio, as a responsible property developer and owner, with all its stakeholders, is devoted to this purpose, as well as to a number of commitments and concrete objectives expressed in a charter published on the company's website. In 2020, Covivio created a Corporate Foundation to bring together all of our initiatives promoting equal opportunities and environmental protection. In addition, in order to monitor, challenge and renew the commitments associated with our Purpose, Covivio has also decided to create a Stakeholders' Committee, bringing together customers, suppliers and partners, local authorities, urban planners, sociologists, etc. Each year, this Committee will make public the conclusions of its work.

The following pages provide an overview of the extensive work carried out by our Group in the area of sustainability over the past year, covering many of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by 2030: low-carbon construction and low energy consumption, health and safety, biodiversity, resilience, digital transition, circular economy, green ﬁnance, local roots and culture, ethics and transparency, our actions consistently cover all aspects of sustainable development, and help the Group progress every year in each of these challenges. These actions embody the values of our Group and are at the heart of our business model and our asset management policy, which they help to develop. At the end of 2020, 88% of our buildings were green, that is to say certiﬁed HQE, BREEAM, LEED etc. with performance levels still improving across all our portfolios.

This year, we conducted several studies on climate change and resilience, including an analysis of the portfolios based on IPCC criteria, as well as initial mapping focused on our European office assets portfolio, thus enriching our TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) reporting. In 2020, we also created a map of the risks related to purchases and three European speciﬁcations: one concerning the CSR standards of our buildings, another one on life cycle analyses (LCA) in order to make them more comparable from one country and one product to another, and a third dedicated to BIM: work that will provide further structure to the ambitions of our projects and facilitate the achievement of our objectives in these areas.

The participation in initiatives concerning carbon and the circular economy, such as the "Low-carbon speciﬁers hub" and Sekoya, or the organisation of the "Air Quality challenge" in Europe, in partnership EDF; these are some of the examples showing the achievements made jointly with our stakeholders. It is the sum of these actions and the results obtained that reinforce the solidity and relevance of our sustainable development policy. This was once again praised this year by extra-ﬁnancial rating agencies, with ratings still rising.

Covivio obtains the status of "Sector Leader" World from GRESB, in the category "Diversiﬁed portfolio of Offices/Residential - listed companies"; Vigeo-Eiris gives Covivio the highest rating of A1+ in the framework of its requested rating, thus ranking ﬁrst among real estate operators and the ﬁfth worldwide, all sectors combined. Similarly, the ratings obtained from MSCI (AA), ISS-ESG (top 5% worldwide), DJSI Europe and World (top 4%), EcoVadis (top 1% worldwide), and the A- rating awarded by the CDP for our policy and our results in terms of carbon, confirms Covivio's position among the world benchmark groups in terms of CSR.

In addition to these excellent results, we must face new challenges such as the acceleration of teleworking and the development of the use of shared office space (hot desking/desk sharing) or the development of demand for more ﬂexible formulas in office rental. Our response is based in particular on our global approach, including our Wellio proworking offer, which enables us to offer tailored and ﬂexible solutions to these new challenges. They will not distract us from our CSR concerns, on the contrary, since they are one of the keys to the response. More than ever, the fight against climate change, the ecological and digital transition and the ﬁght against inequalities are major and structural challenges for a responsible player like Covivio.

It is in this context, involving uncertainties and major challenges, but also exciting projects, that Covivio is approaching the new decade, with renewed enthusiasm and ambition. It is essential that this decade be one which sees the advent of a circular and low-carbon economy, a sustainable and more responsible city, and more resilient and inclusive regions. Covivio, through its activity, its will and its history, is at the heart of these transformations!

Christophe Kullmann

Chief Executive Officer

2020 A N N UA L R E P O R T O N S U S TA I N A B L E P E R F O R M A N C E 03

