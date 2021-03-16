Covivio : Notice of call to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 20, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, March 16, 2021

Notice of call to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Covivio on

April 20, 2021

Within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and so as to protect all shareholders, guests and organisers, the Chief Executive Officer of Covivio, upon delegation of the Board of Directors, has been compelled to decide that the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Covivio shall be held exceptionally through a closed session, without the physical presence of its shareholders and of all other persons being entitled to attend it, on :

Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 10.30 a.m.,

at Covivio's administrative offices located 30 avenue Kléber in Paris (75116).

The Pavillon Gabriel, where this Shareholders' Meeting was meant to initially take place, is indeed a "public-access establishment" (ERP), class L, subject to the prohibition to gather simultaneously more than six persons together. Moreover, the company has no meeting room, neither at its registered office in Metz, nor at its administrative offices in Paris, which enables to safely welcome the potential participants in accordance with the sanitary measures taken to slow down the spread of the virus pursuant to decree n°2020-1310 of October 29, 2020.

This decision to hold the Shareholders' Meeting through a closed session is taken in accordance with the conditions set out by applicable laws and regulations1.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcasted live and in replay on Covivio's website.

It will exceptionally not be possible neither to ask for an admission card to attend the meeting nor to submit draft amendments or new resolutions to its agenda during the session.

Prior the Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders are invited to vote remotely (by post or electronically through the secured voting platform VOTACCESS) or to grant power to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting or to a third party.

Oral questions usually raised during the discussions shall be sent by e-mail to : assemblee.generale@covivio.fr,prior to the Shareholders' Meeting and at the latest on Friday April 16, 2021 at 3.00 p.m. Paris time, with a justification of your shareholder status. The company will answer these questions during the session or, otherwise, in the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting. A session of questions and answers will also be made available to the shareholders during the meeting. Given the technical impossibility to set up a system of conference call or videoconference ensuring the identification of the shareholders, the terms and conditions of participation to this session of questions and answers will be set out in a subsequent press release published by the company.

1 Law n°2021-160 of the 15th February 2021, ordinance n°2020-321 of the 25th March extended and modified by the ordinance n°2020-1497 of the 2nd December 2020 and decree n°2021-255 of the 9th March 2021, and decrees n°2020-418 of the 10th April 2020 and n°2020-629 of the 25th May 2020 extended and modified by decrees n°2020-1614 of the 18th December 2020 and n°2021-255 of the 9th March 2021.

All documents related to the Shareholders' Meeting are made available to the shareholders on the website of the company, at the following address: www.covivio.eu/fr (section "Finance/Investisseurs et actionnaires/Assemblées générales/Assemblée Générale Mixte du 20 avril 2021".

