Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Covivio    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Covivio : Notice of call to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 20, 2021

03/16/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, March 16, 2021

Notice of call to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Covivio on

April 20, 2021

Within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and so as to protect all shareholders, guests and organisers, the Chief Executive Officer of Covivio, upon delegation of the Board of Directors, has been compelled to decide that the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Covivio shall be held exceptionally through a closed session, without the physical presence of its shareholders and of all other persons being entitled to attend it, on :

Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 10.30 a.m.,

at Covivio's administrative offices located 30 avenue Kléber in Paris (75116).

The Pavillon Gabriel, where this Shareholders' Meeting was meant to initially take place, is indeed a "public-access establishment" (ERP), class L, subject to the prohibition to gather simultaneously more than six persons together. Moreover, the company has no meeting room, neither at its registered office in Metz, nor at its administrative offices in Paris, which enables to safely welcome the potential participants in accordance with the sanitary measures taken to slow down the spread of the virus pursuant to decree n°2020-1310 of October 29, 2020.

This decision to hold the Shareholders' Meeting through a closed session is taken in accordance with the conditions set out by applicable laws and regulations1.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcasted live and in replay on Covivio's website.

It will exceptionally not be possible neither to ask for an admission card to attend the meeting nor to submit draft amendments or new resolutions to its agenda during the session.

Prior the Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders are invited to vote remotely (by post or electronically through the secured voting platform VOTACCESS) or to grant power to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting or to a third party.

Oral questions usually raised during the discussions shall be sent by e-mail to : assemblee.generale@covivio.fr,prior to the Shareholders' Meeting and at the latest on Friday April 16, 2021 at 3.00 p.m. Paris time, with a justification of your shareholder status. The company will answer these questions during the session or, otherwise, in the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting. A session of questions and answers will also be made available to the shareholders during the meeting. Given the technical impossibility to set up a system of conference call or videoconference ensuring the identification of the shareholders, the terms and conditions of participation to this session of questions and answers will be set out in a subsequent press release published by the company.

1 Law n°2021-160 of the 15th February 2021, ordinance n°2020-321 of the 25th March extended and modified by the ordinance n°2020-1497 of the 2nd December 2020 and decree n°2021-255 of the 9th March 2021, and decrees n°2020-418 of the 10th April 2020 and n°2020-629 of the 25th May 2020 extended and modified by decrees n°2020-1614 of the 18th December 2020 and n°2021-255 of the 9th March 2021.

covivio.eu

Follow us on Twitter @covivio_ And on social networks

COVIVIO PRESS RELEASE

All documents related to the Shareholders' Meeting are made available to the shareholders on the website of the company, at the following address: www.covivio.eu/fr (section "Finance/Investisseurs et actionnaires/Assemblées générales/Assemblée Générale Mixte du 20 avril 2021".

CONTACT DETAILS

Press Relations

Investor Relations

Géraldine Lemoine Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 00 geraldine.lemoine@covivio.fr

Paul Arkwright

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 85 paul.arkwright@covivio.frLaetitia Baudon

Quentin Drumare

Tél : + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79 laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 94 quentin.drumare@covivio.fr

ABOUT COVIVIO

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

A benchmark in the European real estate market with 26 Bn€ in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Build sustainable relationships and well-being, is the Covivio's Purpose who expresses its role as a responsible real estate operator to all its stakeholders: customers, shareholders and financial partners, internal teams, local authorities but also to future generations and the planet. Furthermore, its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.

Covivio's shares are listed in the Euronext Paris A compartment (FR0000064578 - COV) and on the

MTA market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) of the Milan stock exchange, are admitted to trading on the SRD, and are included in the composition of the MSCI, SBF 120, Euronext IEIF "SIIC France" and CAC

Mid100 indices, in the "EPRA" and "GPR 250" benchmark European real estate indices, EPRA BPRs

Gold Awards (financial + Sustainability), CDP (A), Green Star GRESB and in the ESG FTSE4 Good, DJSI World & Europe, Euronext Vigeo (World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20), Euronext® CDP Environment France EW, Oekom, Ethibel, Sustainalytics and Gaïa ethical indices.

Covivio is rated BBB+/Stable outlook by Standard and Poor's.

Notations solicited:

Financial part: BBB+ / Stable outlook by Standard and Poor's

Extra-financial part: A1+ by Vigeo-Eiris

covivio.eu

Follow us on Twitter @covivio_ And on social networks

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 19:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COVIVIO
03:38pCOVIVIO  : Notice of call to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders'..
PU
02/18COVIVIO  : Reports 52% Plunge In FY20 Income On Lower Revenue Amid COVID-19
MT
02/17COVIVIO  : Solid performance 2020 thanks to a prime and diversified portfolio
PU
02/17COVIVIO  : Annual results
CO
01/18SCALO PORTA ROMANA : 6 finalist teams selected to draw up urban regeneration mas..
PU
01/12COVIVIO : half-year Covivio liquidity contract reporting at 31 December 2020
PU
2020COVIVIO  : sells two office buildings in Milan for 137 million
PU
2020COVIVIO  : vend deux immeubles de bureaux à Milan pour 137 M
PU
2020COVIVIO  : MMAIF leases 3,800 m² in the IRO building in Châtillon
PU
2020COVIVIO  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 915 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
Net income 2020 84,5 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2020 9 113 M 10 839 M 10 839 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,1x
Yield 2020 5,60%
Capitalization 6 870 M 8 168 M 8 171 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart COVIVIO
Duration : Period :
Covivio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVIVIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 72,82 €
Last Close Price 72,85 €
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christophe Joseph Kullmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tugdual Millet Chief Financial Officer
Jean Gaston Laurent Chairman
Marielle Seegmuller Operations Director
Marjolaine Alquier de L'epine Head-Risks, Compliance & Internal Controls
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVIVIO-3.32%8 198
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-6.47%59 783
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.18%37 971
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.68%24 186
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.81%23 867
SEGRO PLC-3.71%15 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ