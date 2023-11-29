Covivio: successful placement of green bonds

Covivio has announced the successful placement of 500 million euros in green bonds, maturing in June 2032, an issue that was nearly four times oversubscribed and the proceeds of which are intended to finance or refinance its Green portfolio.



This transaction strengthens Covivio's balance sheet by extending the maturity of its debt (4.7 years to the end of June 2023), and by increasing the property group's liquidity to 2.2 billion, enabling it to cover debt maturities until the end of 2025.



These bonds will be the subject of an application for admission to trading on Euronext Paris. Settlement-delivery of the bonds and their admission to trading on Euronext Paris are scheduled for December 5.



