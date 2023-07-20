Real-time Euronext Paris -
First-half 2023 results: Solid operating performance, balance sheet strengthened
"In a real estate environment marked by rising interest rates and a slowdown in the investment market, Covivio is rapidly adapting. The €350m of new disposal agreements as well as the scrip dividend further reinforce the balance sheet's solidity. Meanwhile, strong like-for-like revenue growth of 7.6% has allowed us to raise our recurring net income guidance for 2023." Christophe Kullmann, Covivio Chief Executive Officer
+7.6% like-for-like revenue growth
Revenues of €321 million in Group share, up 5% as reported and up 7.6% like-for-like
Offices: 68,750 m² of offices let or renewed and like-for-like rental growth of +5.3%
Germany Residential: acceleration of like-for-like growth (+3.8%) and average reversion of +20%
Hotels: up 20% like-for-like, including variable revenues up 42% and fixed rents up 10%
95.8% occupancy rate and 7-year firm average lease maturity
Maintained healthy balance sheet despite values adjustment
Portfolio value at €16.4 billion (€24.8 billion at 100%), down -5.5% like-for-like and -7.8% over one year
€350 million (€437 million at 100%) in new disposal agreements year-to-date
Scrip dividend option 79% subscribed, thereby strengthening the balance sheet by €279 million
€765 million financed or refinanced in H1 2023, reducing 2024/2025 debt maturities
BBB+ rating and stable outlook confirmed by S&P in May 2023
Stable recurring net income
Recurring net income of €223.4 million or €2.36 per share, stable year-on-year despite the impact of disposals
Debt ratio contained (LTV at 40.7%)
Net tangible assets (EPRA NTA) impacted by values decline: €91.1 per share (down 14% over six months)
New ESG milestones reached
Adoption of "Say on Climate" resolution at 94%, publication of Second Climate Report, and share of certified portfolio at 93.5%
S&P Global Rating score raised to 85/100 and "sector leader" status confirmed
Proportion of green debt raised to 50% from 38% at end-2022
2023 guidance raised
Strong operating momentum offsetting the increase in financial expenses
2023 adjusted EPRA Earnings guidance raised to around €420 million from initial €410 million
Disclaimer Covivio SA published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 16:14:09 UTC.
Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.
A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.
A benchmark in the European real estate market with EUR 26 billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.
Its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.
More about the company
Average target price
55.30EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.75% Consensus