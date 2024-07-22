download the press release

The first half of 2024 marks a turning point for Covivio. While strengthening its financial structure, the Group has demonstrated its ability to seize opportunities, with the increase of its exposure to hotels, the signing of a memorandum of understanding with AccorInvest and a new partnership in German residential. At the same time, the success of the premium office offer has led to a sharp rebound in occupancy rate. As a result of this strong momentum, Covivio has raised its recurring net result guidance for 2024.

CEO, Covivio