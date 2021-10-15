Log in
GRESB 2021 ranking: Covivio strengthens its position as world leader in the Diversified Portfolio

10/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Office/Residential category

Covivio retains its status as "Global Sector Leader" and "Overall Regional Sector Leader" in the GRESB 2021 ranking "Diversified Portfolio - Office/Residential" category among all companies in the sector.

Every year, GRESB evaluates and ranks the ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies, action plans and performance of over 1,500 companies operating in the construction industry and real estate sector worldwide.
With a score of 90/100, up five points for the second year running, Covivio has consolidated its "5 Star" rating and "Sector Leader" status. The overall average rating edged up three points this year (73/100 in 2021 versus 70/100 in 2020).
Covivio also scored a maximum 100/100 in the "Public Disclosure" category for the high quality and transparency of its reporting.

Features particularly commended by GRESB this year:
  • Covivio's comprehensive sustainable development policy, including verified and recognized reporting procedures and clear targets.
  • Consideration given to stakeholders in the group strategy, particularly with regard to customers and local residents, including a high customer satisfaction rate and concrete measures to improve occupants' well-being.
  • Covivio's certification policy, with 88% green assets at the end of 2020 and a group target of 100% by the end of 2025.

"This excellent result once again confirms the relevance and robustness of Covivio's CSR policy, which plays a key central role in group strategy at European level. Our targets are ambitious but we have acquired the means to achieve them, thus confirming our position as a benchmark property company in terms of sustainable development."Jean-Eric Fournier, Sustainability Director, Covivio.

To find out more about the group's sustainable development strategy and action taken

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
