Covivio Hotels is a Listed Real Estate Investment Company (SIIC) specializing in owning and managing service-sector of real estate assets in the hotel sector. The activity is organized around 2 types of assets: - hotels: owning, at the end of 2022, 316 hotels (AC Hotels, Novotel, Ibis, Mercure, Sofitel, B&B, Barcelo Hotels & Resorts, Club Med, Eurostars Hotels, Motel One, MEININGER, etc. names); - operating businesses: 40 restaurants (Courtepaille). At the end of 2022, the company's real estate asset amounted, at market value, to EUR 6,022 million.

Sector Specialized REITs